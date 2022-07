MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — It has been an eventful Fourth of July thus far, especially along the Grand Strand. Showers and thunderstorms fired up around noon and there have been some extremely heavy downpours. On average, the coast received 2-4 inches of rain in just three hours. Totals were significantly higher along the South Strand. The winner was Green Sea in Horry County with 6.5 inches of rain. Garden City Beach topped out around 4.5 inches. Over 3.5 inches in Myrtle Beach and in Cherry Grove.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO