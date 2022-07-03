Stratford News: Boat Collision

“Earlier this afternoon, our Dispatch Center received a call from the Connecticut State Police requesting assistance with a possible suicidal female sitting on the edge of the I-95 Northbound bridge over the Mianus River, between Exits 4 and 5. GPD dispatched several units to the area. One of our Officers, Master Patrol Officer Moavero, made contact with the subject and engaged the subject in conversation. Officer P. O’Connor with the assistance of some of the area marina workers, was able to take a position in a work boat underneath the bridge. For reasons unknown, the female subject suddenly pushed herself from her seated position over the edge of the bridge and fell into the Mianus River. After she landed in the water, Officer O’Connor was able to get the female out from the water and pulled her into the boat. She was taken to a nearby marina, where medical care was handed over to Greenwich Emergency Medical Service. The subject was transported to the Greenwich Hospital without incident. An initial assessment showed no signs of life-threatening or serious injuries.
Several firefighters rescued a woman who was trapped under a CT Transit bus in Stamford on Tuesday. The incident happened at the intersection of Broad and Atlantic streets about 3 p.m. Officials said they received several 911 calls reporting the incident. Responding officials said a woman was trapped under the...
Stamford firefighters pulled off two rescues in one day - and they're not something you see every day. At about 8 p.m., crews were called to the Springdale Train Station after getting a report that a woman fell between the train and the platform. The Metro North conductor and engineer...
GREENWICH, Connecticut (WABC) -- A compost truck overturned on a Connecticut highway, creating a sticky -- and potentially stinky -- Tuesday morning commute for drivers. It happened just north of Exit 5 on I-95 in Greenwich. The truck, with Curbside Compost printed on the side, spilled its contents onto the...
2022-07-06@12:15am–#Bridgeport CT– A woman has been pushed out of a moving vehicle in the 200 block of Bond Street and is currently unconscious. First responders on the way. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting...
CT State Police 4th of July Stats as of Friday, July 1, 2022 12:00 a.m. to 5:00 a.m. Monday, July 4, 2022. 254 Motor Vehicle Accidents (23 w/injury, 1 serious (Danbury), 2 fatal (Shelton, Norfolk)) 45 DUI’s (12 from motor vehicle accidents) 146 Hazardous Moving Violations (unsafe lane change,...
A Connecticut woman was killed after hitting a utility pole when her car veered across a roadway, according to police. The crash took place in New Haven County in Milford, around 10:20 a.m., on Saturday, July 2 in the area of Meadows End Road and Lucille Drive. The collision involved...
BERLIN, Conn. — Another Connecticut community, Berlin, has fallen victim to hate speech after a still mysterious person scattered racist flyers all over the streets. In past incidents, the flyers weren’t placed in mailboxes or door jams, they were just thrown everywhere. While the content of the flyers is protected as free speech, the state police are also investigating it with a newly formed hate crimes unit.
Today, Tuesday, July 5, New Milford Fire Department was called for a structure fire at New Milford High School. New Milford Mayor Pete Bass reported on social media, that the fire is contained but still burning. "Our 1st responders will continue to assess the damage and put out the remaining fire."
VIOLATIONS: 910(to include unsafe lane change, Following Too Closely, Cell Phone, Texting, Speeding, Seatbelt, etc.)
2022-07-05@11:44am–#Bridgeport CT– Firefighters were called for an oil spill on Commerce Drive. Witnesses said a pick-up truck was carting a barrel with oil when it turned onto Commerce Drive from Fairfield Avenue when the barrel tipped over. The driver righted the barrel but left the spill behind. The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection was notified of the oil that flowed into the storm drain.
NEW FAIRFIELD, Conn. — New Fairfield police officers rescued a dog from a hot car on Monday afternoon. New Fairfield officers and Sergeants/Troopers from the Fairfield Resident Trooper's office responded to a business parking lot for the report of a dog locked inside of a parked car. Police said...
2022-07-03@5:18pm–#Norwalk CT– Firefighters on scene on Magnolia Avenue for a house fire. Everyone made it out safely, 2 hose lines in operation.
