ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicopee, MA

Police Search Connecticut River After Report Of Body In Chicopee

By Joe Lombardi
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jyFoN_0gTmkxzh00
The area of the Connecticut River in Chicopee, near Catherine Street and Sheppard Street, where the search is being conducted. Photo Credit: Google Maps

Authorities are on the scene at a portion of the Connecticut River after a report of a body being observed in Western Massachusetts.

At approximately 10:05 Sunday, July 3, a call came in reporting the possible body in the river in Chicopee, authorities said.

The Chicopee Police Underwater Recovery Team as well as the Holyoke Fire Department are on the scene.

Both motorists and pedestrians are asked to avoid the area of Catherine Street and Sheppard Street "as this is an active operation," Chicopee Police said.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westernmassnews.com

7 displaced after fire caused by illegal use of fireworks in Springfield

Meanwhile, Mayor Domenic Sarno and other city officials proposed a location for a brand new building. The program helps provide free and safe activities for at-risk youth across the Bay State. Getting Answers: police departments detail this year’s illegal fireworks response. Updated: 7 hours ago. Many communities actually reported...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicopee, MA
Crime & Safety
State
Massachusetts State
City
Chicopee, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
State
Connecticut State
City
Holyoke, MA
WWLP

Enfield Police searching for missing man

ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – Enfield police are looking for a reported missing person and are asking for the public’s help in finding him. Dennis Rivera was last seen Tuesday morning around 8:35 a.m. near High Street. He was last seen wearing a red t-shirt, black pants and had a white pouch with him.
ENFIELD, CT
WTNH

Local police increasing security at events following Illinois shooting

(WTNH) – Following the tragedy in Illinois, enhanced security measures are being put in place for summer events in CT. There have been growing concerns about safety in general following mass shootings across the country. In Vernon, and in other communities that have events coming up, officials want to make sure everyone feels safe while […]
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Connecticut River#Chicopee Police
westernmassnews.com

Chicopee Police investigating shooting on Center Street

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities are investigating after a shooting Monday night in Chicopee. Chicopee Police said that officers were called to the area of 189 Center Street around 8:40 p.m. for a report of shots fired. When they arrived on-scene, they found a male suffering from what appeared to...
CHICOPEE, MA
Daily Voice

Milford Woman Killed After Car Crashes Into Utility Pole

A Connecticut woman was killed after hitting a utility pole when her car veered across a roadway, according to police. The crash took place in New Haven County in Milford, around 10:20 a.m., on Saturday, July 2 in the area of Meadows End Road and Lucille Drive. The collision involved...
MILFORD, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Eyewitness News

Hartford police seek ‘endangered runaway’

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police in Hartford are looking for a teenage boy they described as an “endangered runaway.”. They said 14-year-old Romeo Santiago was reported missing early Tuesday morning. He’s described as having black hair and brown eyes. He stands 5′5″ tall and weighs 110 pounds....
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

State police respond to thousands of calls over Fourth of July weekend

MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - The Connecticut State Police said they responded to more than 6,400 calls for service over the Fourth of July weekend. Troopers on Tuesday morning released their final statistics for the holiday enforcement period, which ran from 12 a.m. on July 1 through 11:59 p.m. on July 4.
MIDDLETOWN, CT
Eyewitness News

Windsor man arrested for Hartford catalytic converter theft

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Hartford police arrested a Windsor man for a catalytic converter theft on Monday. “The Hartford Police Capitol City Command Center (C4) coordinated a technology based catalytic converter theft operation with a local business that had been victim to several prior catalytic converter thefts,” police said.
HARTFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
306K+
Followers
46K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy