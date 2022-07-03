ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester, VA

Man accused of attacking woman in Chester Target parking lot arrested

By WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Yq1Ke_0gTmkoIO00

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — The man accused of assaulting a woman in a Target parking lot in Chester Sunday morning has been arrested.

The incident happened at the Target store at 2530 Weir Road about 9:10 a.m., according to Lt. David Sumner with Chesterfield Police.

Police said a man walked up to the victim in the parking lot, demanded money and then attacked her.

That man then ran away, according to officers.

Chesterfield Police
Suspect in Chester Target parking lot attack on Sunday, July 3, 2022.

"Several hours later, an officer was conducting a patrol at a shopping center close to where the original offense took place," police said.

That officer spotted a man matching the description of the attempted robbery suspect.

Forty-three-year-old Thomas M. Bartlett, of Shackleford, Virginia, was arrested and charged with the attempt robbery, abduction and malicious wounding.

Bartlett is being held without bond at the Chesterfield County Jail.

Police said their investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip .

NBC12

Mother pleads guilty in death of Chesterfield toddler

CHESTERFIELD Co., Va. (WWBT) - A mother has pleaded guilty to the 2020 death of a Chesterfield toddler. Sherrell Rivera pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and felony child neglect with serious injury. According to police, two-year-old Kruz Rivera was found unresponsive inside a motel room in the 8800 block of...
CHESTERFIELD, VA
