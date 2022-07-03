ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic Accidents

Justin Bieber's Grandmother Was Involved In Near-Fatal Car Crash

By Yashira C.
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TxaNe_0gTmkCwu00

Photo: Getty Images

Justin Bieber's grandmother, Kathy Bieber , survived a near-fatal car crash this weekend, reports TMZ .

The news spread on Saturday (July 2) on a public community Facebook page for Stratford, Ontario. TMZ says that the page highlights classic cars and expos in the region where Bieber has family ties. A photo of the car crash was posted on the page yesterday, and someone asked if anyone in the community could identify who it belonged to. A man by the name of Brandan Steven came forward and revealed he was in the accident, sharing that Kathy Bieber was the owner of the convertible and that she was also inside.

Steven responded to people asking for more details, "We were at a dead stop as a car was turning left a couple cars in front of us. Then a distracted driver rear ended us they say she had to be doing 70." He continued, "Wasn't good had to pull my grandmother out of car. could have been very bad if we were in there for even another 5 seconds as the doors were binded shut." In the comments of the post, people reportedly tagged Jeremy Bieber and Kathy, who has been seen in previous photos posing with the car.

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

Divorce Shocker! Valerie Bertinelli’s Estranged Husband Reveals Actress Pulls In $180k A Month While He’s Paid $16 An Hour As Support War Heats Up

Valerie Bertinelli’s estranged husband claimed the actress is rolling in the dough while he gets by with the help of government assistance, Radar has learned.RadarOnline.com has obtained the bombshell documents filed by Tom Vitale as part of the former couple’s bitter divorce. Bertinelli originally filed for legal separation in November 2021. She cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split and demanded neither party be awarded spousal support. In court documents, Bertinelli said she had been separated from her husband since December 2019. She believed the prenup they signed before the wedding covered all the financial matters. A couple...
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
hotnewhiphop.com

Nipsey Hussle's Daughter Posts A TikTok Video To NBA YoungBoy's Song

The death of Nipsey Hussle has been a trending topic lately. Since it's been reported that his alleged murderer, Eric Holder, was attacked in prison, people have been talking about the rapper's unfortunate passing more and more. While things regarding the case are causing Nip's name to be brought up, something on the other end of the spectrum is also bringing in attention.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
hotnewhiphop.com

Chrisean Rock Says She'll Take Her Tooth Out For Blueface Following Their Breakup

For the last couple of days, industry couple, Blueface and Chrisean Rock, have been giving social media a show. They've spent hours going back and forth over their breakup, which, according to Blueface, initially occurred because Rock wasn't abiding by his rules. Several IG posts later, though, it seems that the "Thotiana" rapper has created another theory as to why his protegé has been acting so strange.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremy Bieber
Person
Justin Bieber
realitytitbit.com

Jake McLean's young age revealed after fatal car crash in Turkey

Former TOWIE star Lauren Goodger’s ex-boyfriend, Jake McLean, tragically lost his life on Sunday, July 3 in a car accident in Bodrum, Turkey. His current girlfriend and TOWIE star Yazmin Oukhellou has been left with serious injuries to her arms in the crash. The Daily Mail reports Jake was...
ACCIDENTS
Grand Tour Nation

Driver Falls Out Her Car While Reversing – Drama Follows

When you start driving, in the UK at least you need to be able to prove you can reverse a car with some sort of precision whether it be a parallel park, a reverse around a corner manoeuvre, or a simple parking in a space. But it turns out this driver couldn’t quite get the […] The post Driver Falls Out Her Car While Reversing – Drama Follows appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Classic Car#Tmz
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

163K+
Followers
18K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy