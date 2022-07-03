ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Mission: Impossible 8 Director Shares Amazing New Stunt Image Of Tom Cruise To Celebrate His 60th Birthday

By Erik Swann
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 3 days ago

For years, Tom Cruise has delighted moviegoers with his massive blockbusters, in which he typically performs incredible feats. Cruise’s stunts are essentially the stuff of legend at this point and, with the actor only seeming to up the ante as time goes on, one could definitely get the feeling that he’ll continue to perform like this for years. However, contrary to popular belief, the actor is human and aging just like the rest of us. As a matter of fact, today is Cruise’s 60th birthday (something I still can’t believe), and many have been paying tribute to him. Mission: Impossible 8 (or Dead Reckoning Part Two ) director Christopher McQuarrie was one of those who celebrated, and he did so by sharing an amazing new stunt image from the upcoming movie.

Christopher McQuarrie knows better than most just how skilled Tom Cruise is when it comes to performing stunts. He’s worked with the star in varying capacities on nearly ten films, four of which are Mission: Impossible flicks. So it was only fitting that McQuarrie celebrated his leading man’s birthday by taking to Twitter and dropping a BTS still from the eighth M:I movie, which has been shooting in South Africa as of late. The image involves Cruise’s Ethan Hunt and an airplane, and… Yeah, you just need to see if for yourself:

See more

I mean, does that look like a man who was on the cusp of turning 60? I don’t think so, and I’m certain there are plenty of others out there who would agree with me. This is a perfect tribute to the man who many call the greatest action star of all time. Also, you now have to wonder what the narrative context is for this particular scene. Ethan Hunt has gotten himself into some seriously sticky situations over the years, but this one definitely takes the cake.

I’m not sure what’s more impressive to be honest: the fact that Tom Cruise performs these stunts or the fact that Christopher McQuarrie and co. manage to formulate them and make them work organically for the story. Sure, plenty would point at Cruise’s theatrics, but you have to give it up to the writer-director for coming up with the ideas. He’s given the character of Ethan Hunt (and Cruise by extension) some wild things to do, like that wild underwater sequence in 2015’s Rogue Nation . And from what’s been revealed so far, it looks like the final two M:I installments (which have wild budgets) are going to be even crazier.

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One filmed heavily during the height of COVID and, during that time, behind-the-scenes looks were shared by the cast, crew and external entities. For instance, someone captured footage of the lead actor continuously parachuting out of a helicopter . Hayley Atwell has also teased that she’ll be handcuffed to the man for one sequence that sounds particularly interesting. Of course, there’s one moment that just about every fan is probably eager to see.

The moment in question is that insane moment that sees Ethan Hunt ride a motorcycle off a cliff, as teased in the Dead Reckoning trailer . Tom Cruise’s insane stunt was first teased with BTS shots back in September, with more details slowly being revealed. CinemaBlend learned some key details about Cruise’s big scene during this year’s CinemaCon. One of those little details is the fact that the Hollywood veteran has wanted to perform such a thing since he was “a little kid.” So clearly this was the realization of a dream for him, and adrenaline junkies have probably also fantasized about such a thing.

The now-60-year-old performer is sure to finish strong when it comes to the remainder of his work on the eighth Mission: Impossible movie. It wouldn’t be surprising if he’s listening to Christopher McQuarrie’s direction and preparing for another stunt as we speak. Regardless of what he’s doing today though, I hope he takes a moment to celebrate and enjoy his big day.

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One opens in theaters on July 14, 2023 and Part Two will be released on June 28, 2024. And if you’re looking to get your Tom Cruise fix right now, you can head out now and see Top Gun: Maverick , one of 2022’s biggest new movie releases .

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Star Tom Cruise Turns 60, Twitter Pays Tribute With Epic Throwback Pics

“Top Gun: Maverick” star Tom Cruise celebrates his 60th birthday today, and several fans took to Twitter to celebrate with him. While “Top Gun: Maverick” might be Tom Cruise’s highest-grossing movie to date, he’s enjoyed a super successful career over the last 40 years. From as far back as 1981, he’s become the face of Hollywood and starred in iconic franchises like “Mission Impossible.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Cruise
Person
Hayley Atwell
Person
Christopher Mcquarrie
Cinemablend

Viral TikTok Trend Has Minions Fans Seeing The Movie In Suits, And Universal Responded

Young people are headed to theaters en masse for one 2022 new release film in a pretty weird way. With over a decade of time having passed since the original release of Despicable Me, members of Gen Z who were the original targets of the franchise are showing up to the new origin film, Minions: The Rise of Gru, in full suits as part of a viral TikTok trend. And Universal while has responded, some theaters aren't happy.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Los Angeles Times

Bob Newhart risks it all to keep the Emmys from running long

Comedy great Bob Newhart delivered yet another memorable bit during the 58th Emmy Awards in 2006, one where he found himself “trapped” in a glass case with only three hours of air. If the ceremony ran long, he would suffocate. The 92-year-old says now that show host Conan O’Brien came up with the premise. “Conan has been a good friend for a long time and he called me up with the idea. It was a very funny. If the academy wanted [my death] on their minds, then the show would run over three hours,” says Newhart, whose hit series “The Bob Newhart Show” celebrates its 50th anniversary this year. “It seems like yesterday,” he says looking back on the beloved sitcom. “Its success is a tribute to the writers. We used to say on set if you don’t have good writing, all you have is actors bumping into each other. So if anyone wants to steal my secret, that’s it. Get good writing and good people and you’ll laugh.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stunts#Film Star#Bts
thedigitalfix.com

Mission: Impossible is better than James Bond, says Simon Pegg

Simon Pegg has given a lengthy interview to SohoHouse in which he discusses The Cornetto Trilogy, and very much does not discuss Tom Cruise. The only thing he could be drawn on is the Mission Impossible franchise more generally, and what Cruise doing his own stunts offers an audience. At...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Cinemablend

Blue Bloods Writer Talks Season 13 Premiere Title Origin And One Character Who Will Return For The Episode

Even though there was a point when Blue Bloods’ showrunner thought the CBS drama would possibly come to an end with Season 11, fans are now gearing up for Season 13 to settle into familiar territory within the network’s Friday night time slot. And while Donnie Wahlberg is currently causing some high-pitched screams around the country while on tour with New Kids on the Block, work is definitely being done behind the scenes to set up the Regan family’s return to primetime. To that end, one of the show’s writers dropped a few details about the upcoming season premiere, and revealed a recurring fave will be back to kick things off.
TV SERIES
Stereogum

Sony Removes Three Posthumous Michael Jackson Songs From Streaming Services Because Fans Think He Didn’t Sing On Them

In 2010, the year after Michael Jackson’s death, Sony Music released Michael, the first posthumous collection of Jackson’s unreleased songs. That album eventually went platinum, but three songs on that album have long been a sore spot for Jackson fans. The story is that people don’t believe that Michael Jackson really sang on the songs “Breaking News,” “Keep Your Head Up,” and the 50 Cent collaboration “Monster.” The official story is that Jackson recorded all three songs with the songwriting and production team Edward Cascio and James Porte in 2007. But fans have long believed that the vocals on those songs really come from session singer Jason Malachi.
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
124K+
Followers
34K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy