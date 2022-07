In the aftermath of his accident at the British Grand Prix, Alfa Romeo driver Guanyu Zhou tweeted to say the Halo cockpit protection device on his car had saved his life. The Halo became mandatory on Formula One cars in 2018 after years of FIA research into ways of better protecting a driver's head in open-cockpit racing. Although the concept is relatively simple, a titanium hoop positioned above the driver's helmet, it has proved remarkably effective and has protected drivers from serious injury, and in some cases death, on a number of occasions since its introduction.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO