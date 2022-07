SEATTLE (AP) — At the end of every warmup before starting an inning on defense in center field, Julio Rodríguez pauses. He scans the crowd at T-Mobile Park and picks a direction to send a souvenir ball into the stands. “I wish I could just give a nice souvenir to everybody that comes to the field,” Rodríguez said. “But unfortunately, it’s not like that.” Not to fret. Rodríguez is doing his part to provide souvenirs and highlights for Mariners fans, and making the statement there seems to be a burgeoning star in the Pacific Northwest. Welcome to the J-Rod Show.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 15 MINUTES AGO