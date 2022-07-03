ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
12-year-old boy found dead after going missing in water off Shore Drive

By Web Staff
 3 days ago
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A 12-year-old boy was found dead after going missing while swimming Sunday morning.

The Virginia Beach Police Department and the Coast Guard were searching the water near Shore Drive.

According to the Coast Guard, the boy, identified as Zamari Wilson, was last seen around 10:30 a.m. swimming in the water near the Delta Marriott in the 2800 block of Shore Drive. Police say he was there visiting Virginia Beach with his family and staying at the Delta Marriott.

Petty Officer Kimberly Reaves with U.S. Coast Guard 5 th District Mid-Atlantic told News 3 that divers from one of the agencies involved in the search located the boy dead Sunday morning.

The agency launched two 29-foot response boats from Coast Guard Station Little Creek, as well as a M-H 60 Jayhawk helicopter from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City.

Footage captured by a News 3 viewer in the area Sunday afternoon showed a Coast Guard helicopter circling the area.

News 3 viewers Dawn and Tim Peebles shared a video of the search below:

We spoke with one man who lives on the beach that saw the search and rescue work and he has a message for folks coming to the beach.

"He probably got pulled out a little bit because where they found him as well. Who knows where he got pulled out, he could have run 20-30 yards east, west up and down, and again it's a horrible tragedy," Onofrio Margioni said. "But there's got to be better awareness of the water and there are no lifeguards here and I don't know if that would have mattered frankly because there's so many people in the water."

Zamari is described as an African American boy last seen wearing black shorts with a white design and a black and brown hat. He also has short dreads that protrude from the rim of the hat.

According to the police, Zamari does not swim well.

Shortly after, a 44-year-old man drowned nearby on Shore Drive. The drownings are not related.

Essie Eure
3d ago

Omg I'm so sorry for your loss. I feel your pain as a parent. I loss my only child 12 years ago at the age of 30 years old. She needed a heart transplant due to a virus she caught while they were doing an emergency Gallbladder Surgery. She was in the hospital for three years off and on life support. I stayed right by her side until she took her last breath in my arms. I was so lost. My daughter Dr. Kimberly Nicole Eure graduated from Norfolk State University at 14 years old. She major in Trigonometry and Science. She graduated and went on from there and graduated from four other colleges. I thank God everyday for here. May God wrap His loving arms around your family and give you comfort In Jesus Name Amen

Lynn Margaret Mitera
3d ago

This is sooo sad! and it makes me mad. If he didn’t swim well, why on Earth is he swimming in the open ocean alone? Where in heck were his parents?

