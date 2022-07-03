ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Liberty re-sign guard Crystal Dangerfield for rest of season

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2diWgy_0gTmhXLY00

The New York Liberty announced the signing Sunday of guard Crystal Dangerfield to a rest-of-season contract.

She will be available for Sunday night’s road game against the Los Angeles Sparks.

Dangerfield, 24, has averaged 5.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 13 games (10 starts) since first joining the Liberty on May 21.

She was waived by the Minnesota Lynx on May 3 and signed with Indiana three days later. She played three games for the Fever, averaging 6.0 points and 3.3 assists before being released on May 11.

“Crystal has had quite the journey this year and is more than deserving of a rest-of-season contract,” Liberty general manager Jonathan Kolb said in a news release. “On and off the court, she has fit seamlessly into the Liberty culture and we look forward to continuing to build together.”

A second-round pick by Minnesota out of UConn in 2020, Dangerfield has career averages of 9.7 points, 3.1 assists and 2.1 rebounds in 68 games (39 starts). She was WNBA Rookie of the Year in 2020.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FastBreak on FanNation

Huge News About James Wiseman

On June 29, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reported that James Wiseman went through a full contact practice. Slater: "James Wiseman went through the Warriors' summer league contact practice today. He won't play in the two Chase Center SL games this weekend. Warriors aiming for a Wiseman summer league appearance at some point in Las Vegas, if he trends well."
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
State
New York State
State
Indiana State
City
Liberty, NY
New York City, NY
Basketball
ClutchPoints

Draymond Green’s mom gets real on former Warrior Kevin Durant’s trade request

The Golden State Warriors have been expectedly mum since Kevin Durant rocked the league by requesting a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, complying with league rules about tampering. But the reigning champions are rumored to have interest in bringing Durant to The Bay, and Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson reportedly touched base in recent days with their former teammate about a possible reunion.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Crystal Dangerfield
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minnesota Lynx#Fever#The New York Liberty#The Los Angeles Sparks#The Liberty On May 21
Yardbarker

Phoenix Suns Officially Announce Signing Josh Okogie

Okogie was the 20th overall pick out of Georgia Tech in the 2018 NBA Draft by the Minnesota Timberwolves. He is a very solid defender, but he fell out of the rotation in Minnesota this season. The Timberwolves lost in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Memphis Grizzlies,...
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
WNBA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

64K+
Followers
50K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy