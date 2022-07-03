2022 Fourth Fest A Big Success

Workers and members of the Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club on Tuesday packed up the long-used artificial Christmas tree for its trip to a new home. The tree, which was purchased more than 25 years ago by the Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club, has been replaced with a brand new tree that will be erected this December. The old tree, which was shedding badly and had many burned out Christmas light bulbs, was transferred to an individual who made a donation to the Rotary club's project fund.

ALTON, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO