Bond County, IL

2022 Fourth Fest A Big Success

By WGEL
wgel.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2022 Bond County Fourth Fest was a huge success, ending with a big day Saturday. The crowd built quickly Saturday evening and it didn’t take long for the seating areas to be filled. Fourth Fest Committee Chairman Randy Alderman said the first day of the Fourth Fest...

wgel.com

wgel.com

Bridge Church In Greenville Moving

The downtown Greenville church, The Bridge, is moving to its own building. Pastor Dave Bradshaw said The Bridge has purchased the former Farmland Quilting building along South Fourth Street, between South and Summer Streets. Work has already begun on renovations. Bradshaw told WGEL the church had outgrown the space, which...
GREENVILLE, IL
Jacksonville Journal Courier

New events space bringing 'wow' factor to Jerseyville

JERSEYVILLE — Jerseyville’s “living room” now has a major addition with the Wow Furnishings and Events Center held a grand opening at its 309 N. State St. location adjacent to Germania Brewhaus. It’s only been a few months since Germania Brewhaus opened in Jerseyville. Now the...
JERSEYVILLE, IL
advantagenews.com

Fireworks highlight Godfrey Family Fun Fest July 4th

Several thousand people traditionally flock to Godfrey's Glazebrook Park Family Fun Fest and the accompanying fireworks show. The event is traditionally held on July 4th each year, although COVID threw a monkey wrench into plans the last couple of years. But Park and Recreation Department Director Chris Logan tells the...
GODFREY, IL
wgel.com

Clinton County Fair

The Clinton County Fair is Saturday, July 16, through Saturday, July 23. Concessions, Vendors, and Carnival are open Monday through Saturday beginning at 6 PM. Wednesday features the Clinton County Ninja Warrior competition at 6 PM in the arena. The FFA Pedal Pull weigh in and exhibit begins at 6:30 PM. The band L8R DAYSZ is performing from 8-11 PM outside of the Legacy Building. Parking is $3 a night, or $12 for the week with a parking pass. For more, visit ClintonCoFair.org.
CLINTON COUNTY, IL
Local
Illinois Government
County
Bond County, IL
Bond County, IL
Government
wgel.com

Chicken Dinner

Sorento Baptist Church will host a chicken dinner Saturday, July 16, from 3 to 7 PM. Adult dinners are $10, kids meals are $6.
SORENTO, IL
wgel.com

FCC VBS

The Greenville First Christian Church is hosting Vacation Bible School Monday, July 18, through Friday, July 22. Hours will be 9 to 11:30 AM with the theme, “Make Waves”. VBS is for kids age four through those going into fifth grade. To register your kids, or to sign up as a volunteer, visit GreenvilleFCC.org/KIDZ or call 664-0350.
GREENVILLE, IL
The Telegraph

Alton bids farewell to Christmas tree

Workers and members of the Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club on Tuesday packed up the long-used artificial Christmas tree for its trip to a new home. The tree, which was purchased more than 25 years ago by the Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club, has been replaced with a brand new tree that will be erected this December. The old tree, which was shedding badly and had many burned out Christmas light bulbs, was transferred to an individual who made a donation to the Rotary club's project fund.
ALTON, IL
wgel.com

LEGO World Science Explorer Class At Trenton Education Center

Metro East Bricks hosted a camp session called World Science Explorers at the Trenton Education Center the week of June 20th, 2022. Students learned about anemometers, the benefits of wind, the push pull force of gravity and earthquake! Students built structures out of LEGO Bricks and turned on a motorized model to see if their structures could withstand an earthquake! From left to right, first row: James Klostermann (Breese), Sam Wiegman (Breese), James Strieker (Breese), Bryce Shaddrick (Trenton), Paxton Rodgers (New Baden), Dexter Zbinden (Saint Jacob), Grayson Wolf (Nashville), Madeline Voss (Breese) From left to right, second row: Eli Maxwell (Aviston), Peyton Kapp (Aviston), Dawson Rowold (Trenton), Mickey Kapp (Aviston), Carson Petrea (Carlyle), Olivia Biver (Trenton), Alianna Ryan (Breese), Colton Kahre (Carlyle) From left to right, third row: Instructors Diane Fefferman, Maia Fefferman, Rich Fefferman.
TRENTON, IL
#Fourth Fest Committee
feastmagazine.com

Collins Farms serves handmade salads and smoothies in boutique digs in Edwardsville, Illinois

Co-owners and sisters Sophie and Annie Gianaris grew up running around Collins Farms – a family-run farm owned by their grandfather. Now, these two sisters have created a boutique in Edwardsville where they make bountiful salads, whip up healthy smoothies and sell exclusive merchandise. They named their dream business Collins Farms in tribute to their grandfather, who passed away last year.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
wgel.com

Farm Bureau Program

Rick Clark, a 7,000+ acre regenerative farmer from Warren County Indiana, will be the featured speaker at Clinton County Farm Bureau’s summer Nutrient Stewardship Field Day on Saturday, July 23. Registration for this free event begins at 9:30 a.m. at Sugar Creek Valley Farms near Aviston. Programs start at 10:00 a.m. and lunch is provided. Contact the Clinton County Farm Bureau at 526-7235 for more information and to register by July 18.
AVISTON, IL
wgel.com

Unit 2 High School Turf Installation Update

The artificial turf installation project at Greenville High School is moving along very nicely. Ground was broken in early May and since then the St. Louis firm of Byrne & Jones Sports Construction has been able to proceed with good weather for the work. Unit 2 Facilities Director Mike Wilhite...
GREENVILLE, IL
wgel.com

Band Board To Meet Tuesday

The Greenville Band Board will meet Tuesday, July 5 at 4 p.m. in the Municipal Building. The final concert for the Greenville Municipal Band is 4 p.m. Saturday at Bond County Fourth Fest in downtown Greenville. At the meeting, the board will hear the director’s report, discuss season highlights and...
GREENVILLE, IL
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Music
wgel.com

Marine Historical Soc.

The Marine Historical Society will meet Monday, July 11 at 7pm. The meeting will be held at the Marine Senior Citizens Center located at 101 West Silver Street in Marine, and is open to the public.
MARINE, IL
wgel.com

Fayette County Fair

The Fayette County Fair runs Friday, July 8, through Wednesday, July 13, at the Fayette County Fairgrounds in Brownstown. Friday’s grandstand event is the Truck and Tractor Pull at 6 PM. Saturday it’s the Whippoorwill Rodeo. Sunday is the Junior and Future Miss pageants. The Miss and Little Miss pageants will be Monday. Tuesday will have Mud Drags. Wednesday offers a free concert by Back Road Boogie. All grandstand events start at 7 PM, except for the truck and tractor pull Saturday. Admission prices to grandstand events vary depending on age and night. Check out FayetteCountyFair.com for prices, judging schedules, and more.
FAYETTE COUNTY, IL
wgel.com

KC President Talks Effects Of Pandemic

Kaskaskia College held its annual community engagement session last week at the Greenville Education Center. KC President George Evans touched on a couple of areas where the college was affected by the pandemic. He believes the college is rebounding from the impact on enrollment. He said the college has rebounded...
GREENVILLE, IL
wgel.com

Clinton County Farm Bureau Program

Rick Clark, a 7,000+ acre regenerative farmer from Warren County Indiana, will be the featured speaker at Clinton County Farm Bureau’s summer Nutrient Stewardship Field Day on Saturday, July 23. Registration for this free event begins at 9:30 a.m. at Sugar Creek Valley Farms near Aviston. Programs start at 10:00 a.m. and lunch is provided.
CLINTON COUNTY, IL
The Telegraph

Rustic Acres smarter than the average park

NEW DOUGLAS — The campground’s welcoming character is smarter – and certainly larger – than your average bear. A 10-foot-tall Yogi Bear statue identifies Rustic Acres near New Douglas as an official Jellystone Park, a designation they’ve had since the campground opened for this year's season on April 1.
NEW DOUGLAS, IL
wgel.com

Neldalea Dotray

Neldalea Dotray, age 81 of Greenville, passed away Saturday, July 2, 2022 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri. Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Sunday, July 10, 2022 at the Greenville Free Methodist Church. Visitation till be held prior to the services from 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. Memorials may be made to the St. Louis Zoo or the Greenville Free Methodist Church Benevolence Fund. Interment will be held privately. Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. A full obituary will be published soon.
GREENVILLE, IL
wgel.com

JoAnn M. Gebke

JoAnn M. Gebke, age 78 of Carlyle, passed away at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon, Illinois on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. Mrs. Gebke was born in St. Louis, Missouri, on December 21, 1943, a daughter of Fred and Mabel (nee McGrath) Jobe. She married Jerome Gebke in Centerville on February 8, 1964. JoAnn worked as a software analyst for a major corporation in Columbus, Ohio. Her greatest joy was being “Nonnie” and she loved spending time with her family. She also enjoyed cooking and baking. JoAnn was a member of St. Mary’s Church in Carlyle.
CARLYLE, IL

