Ten people were displaced this afternoon when a fire broke out in a home in Lansford. The alarm came in around 4 p.m. of a working dwelling fire at 339 East Bertsch St. Fire companies from Lansford, Summit Hill and Coaldale responded to the scene as well as the Lehighton paramedics. Fire crews dragged lines into the home and ventilated the structure. The blaze also affected 337 E. Bertsch St. The American Red Cross was requested to help the residents.

2 DAYS AGO