Motorsports

‘Halo saved me’: Zhou Guanyu reacts after surviving ‘horrific’ Silverstone crash

By Kieran Jackson
The Independent
 2 days ago

Zhou Guanyu admits the halo “saved him” after a “horrific” crash during the opening-lap incident at the British Grand Prix .

The Alfa Romeo driver’s car flipped upside down and jammed into the catch fencing in front of thousands of shocked fans.

The F1 rookie crashed while approaching 160mph at the Abbey corner when George Russell made contact with the rear of Zhou’s car, which saw him launch onto his roof and slide out of control.

After Zhou continued through the gravel and came to a thudding halt at the tyre barrier, Alfa Romeo confirmed the driver was “conscious” and “talkative” following medical treatment.

And the Chinese driver sent a message to his fans on social media: “I’m ok, all clear. Halo saved me today. Thanks everyone for your kind messages!”

Zhou’s Alfa Romeo was lodged on its side, between the tyre wall and the fencing, with nearby fans and photographers ducking for cover following the impact.

An extraction team rushed to Zhou and the 23-year-old Chinese driver, in just his 10th race, was carefully removed and taken away in an ambulance to the medical centre.

Russell was also seen dashing to check on his friend, the Williams driver Alex Albon who was also caught up in the accident, and then Zhou’s condition.

“I’m glad to see Zhou okay. It was an horrific incident,” Russell told Sky Sports.

The Mercedes driver, who was not permitted to restart the race, added: “I jumped out of the car to see that Zhou was ok. When got back to car I couldn’t restart it. As soon as you get outside assistance you cannot restart the race.”

Yuki Tsunoda and Esteban Ocon were also involved in the frenetic first moments of Sunday’s race, with both drivers limping back to the pits for repairs and able to take part in the restart.

A radio message to Zhou’s team-mate Valtteri Bottas said: “Zhou is conscious. He is talking. There are no fractures and, considering the circumstances, he is pretty good, pretty well.”

Zhou remains at the on-track medical centre for observations, while London-born Albon has been transferred to hospital.

An FIA spokesperson said: “Two drivers involved in the incident at the start of the race were checked in the medical centre. There were no major injuries.

“The driver of car 24 (Zhou) is under observation in the medical centre. The driver of car 23 (Albon) will be transferred by helicopter to Coventry Hospital for precautionary checks.

“The driver of car 63 (Russell) was checked by medical staff and was declared fit.”

The race was immediately red-flagged, but as the cars made their way back to the pits, five protestors stormed the circuit at the 200mph Wellington Straight before sitting down.

The protestors were dragged away by marshals as a number of drivers sped by.

An FIA spokesperson said: “We confirm that after the red flag, several people attempted to enter the track. These people were immediately removed and the matter is now being dealt with by the local authorities.”

Following a delay of 53 minutes the race restarted.

Northamptonshire Police said they had made a number of arrests.

They said on Twitter: “We can confirm that after the red flag, a number of people entered the track.

“All have been removed safely and a number of arrests have been made.

“We continue to ask people to be extra vigilant and report anything suspicious to us.”

PA contributed to this report

