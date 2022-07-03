ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travis Barker says he is doing 'much better' following pancreatitis hospitalisation

By Holly Patrick
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Travis Barker has reassured fans that he is doing “much better” following his hospitalisation with pancreatitis.

The Blink-182 drummer, who is married to Kourtney Kardashian , has received “intensive treatment” after being diagnosed with the “life-threatening” illness after a “critical pancreatic drainage tube” was damaged during a routine endoscopy.

Pancreatitis is inflammation of the pancreas , a small organ located behind the stomach that helps with digestion.

Kourtney thanked fans for their support and specialists, doctors and nurses at Cedars Sinai for their care.

The Independent

The Independent

