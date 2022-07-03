ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Wimbledon celebrates 100 years of Centre Court

By Holly Patrick
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HrZSe_0gTmfgqH00

Fans flocked to Wimbledon on Sunday (3 July) as the world-famous tennis championship celebrated a centenary of the Centre Court .

First used in 1922, the Centre Court has been the main stage of the competition after it relocated from relocated from Worple Road to Church Road.

Twenty-six previous champions including Sir Andy Murray , Venus Williams , Rafael Nadal and Billie Jean King took part in a short ceremony marking 100 years of action.

