Wimbledon celebrates 100 years of Centre Court

Fans flocked to Wimbledon on Sunday (3 July) as the world-famous tennis championship celebrated a centenary of the Centre Court .

First used in 1922, the Centre Court has been the main stage of the competition after it relocated from relocated from Worple Road to Church Road.

Twenty-six previous champions including Sir Andy Murray , Venus Williams , Rafael Nadal and Billie Jean King took part in a short ceremony marking 100 years of action.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.