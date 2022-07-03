ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watchdog may review Johnson's 40 'new hospitals' election pledge

By Holly Patrick
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

A watchdog could review Boris Johnson 's 2019 election manifesto pledge to build 40 'new hospitals" by 2030, it was confirmed on Saturday (2 July).

The National Audit Office is considering a “value for money review” in light of inflation and concerns over whether the hospitals will be entirely new.

Johnson has repeated the Tories' promise to "build and fund 40 new hospitals over the next 10 years" during his premiership.

Labour MP Wes Streeting has said that the promise is a "waste of taxpayers' money".

Related
The Independent

Boris Johnson resigns news – live: PM to quit today after mass Tory revolt

Boris Johnson is set to step down as prime minister today after a fatal onslaught of resignations in protest over his leadership.New education secretary Michelle Donelan became the fifth Cabinet minister to tender their resignation after accepting the role on Tuesday night, with Mr Johnson’s new chancellor Nadhim Zahawi also publicly urged him to “do the right thing and go now”.The slew of resignations continued on Thursday morning, as David TC Davies, the parliamentary under-secretary for Wales, claimed publicly to have effectively turned down the department’s Cabinet role, vacated by Simon Hart last night.The collapse in Cabinet support came...
JOBS
The Independent

Northern Ireland secretary Brandon Lewis resigns from cabinet in latest blow to Boris Johnson

Northern Ireland secretary Brandon Lewis has become the fourth cabinet minister to resign from the cabinet, telling Boris Jonson that government requires “honesty, integrity and mutual respect”.As the prime minister defies calls to resign from all wings of the Tory party as he haemorrhages support, Mr Lewis said he “cannot sacrifice my personal integrity to defend things as they stand now”.The senior minister, who was appointed to the role in early 2020, published his resignation after Mr Johnson vowed to “fight on” despite a delegation of cabinet ministers pleading with him to step down from No 10 last night.In a...
POLITICS
The Independent

‘Mortally wounded’ Boris Johnson urged by papers to ‘go with dignity’

The Prime Minister is encouraged by almost all of the papers to abandon his attempts to save his premiership.The overall mood amid resignations and potential leadership challenges is best summarised by The Times’ leading article, which closes: “Britain will not function effectively while he tarries.”The Sun runs “Resign! Resign! Resign!” along the top of its page 4 and 5 spread, before calling Boris Johnson a “greased piglet” on the following double-page piece.The editorial in the paper’s opinion section is more balanced, acknowledging Mr Johnson got the “big calls” right.“Boris must ask himself if he honestly believes he can revive his...
POLITICS
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

What to do if you test positive for Covid now restrictions have been scrapped

Covid cases are on the rise again as experts have warned the country has entered its “fifth wave” of the virus following the rise of new subvariants BA.4 and BA.5. The latest figures show 1.7 million people testing positive across the UK, a 23 per cent increase week-on-week while hospital admissions have increased 31 per cent, climbing at a higher rate than the last Omicron revival back in March.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Woman kept in police cell for 36 hours after stillbirth due to suspicions she had ‘illegal abortion’

A woman was kept in police custody for 36 hours after having a stillbirth because of suspicions she had an abortion after the legal cut-off point, it has been claimed.UK abortion providers, who supported the woman, denied she had flouted the legal deadline and warned the treatment she endured “should be unthinkable in a civilised society”, with “no conceivable” public interest in holding her.They added that the woman has been under investigation for a year and a half, but still not charged with any crime.Jonathan Lord, medical director of MSI Reproductive Choices, one of the UK’s leading abortion providers, told...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

UK PM Johnson to resign - BBC

LONDON, July 7 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will resign on Thursday, several media outlets including the BBC reported. Johnson had been hanging onto power despite the resignation of a string of his top ministers. On Thursday the man he appointed as finance minister less than 48 hours earlier publicly urged Johnson to go.
U.K.
The Independent

Boris Johnson’s new education secretary quits two days into job

Boris Johnson’s new education secretary has quit her post just two days after being appointed, as the Cabinet meltdown continuesMichelle Donelan said she had “no choice” to leave the Cabinet and that the prime minister had put his colleagues in “an impossible situation”. She is among over 50 Tory MPs to leave government jobs in the last 36 hours over Mr Johnson’s conduct.Ms Donelan’s resignation leaves the Department for Education with zero ministers just weeks away from A-Level results day on 18 August this year.She quit shortly after the Mr Johnson’s new chancellor Nadhim Zahawi, also in his job for...
EDUCATION
The Independent

Students warned about ‘new phenomenon’ of needle spiking in nightclubs

First-year university students will be warned about the risk of needle spiking in nightclubs through a new government ad campaign.The Home Office has said it is looking into launching the campaign at the start of the new academic year in September to urge students to stay vigilant.It comes after the number of students reporting being spiked with needles surged around the same time last year.Research by student publication The Tab, cited by the government, found that 11 per cent of students surveyed said they had been spiked.The survey, which involved 23,000 students from 19 universities, found that of those who...
EDUCATION
The Independent

BBC Newsnight replaces end credits with list of ministerial resignations

BBC Newsnight chose a dramatic way to broadcast news of MPs who have resigned from Boris Johnson’s government, rolling their names set to an acoustic version of Bittersweet Symphony instead of the programme’s end credits.The prime minister has been rocked by over 50 ministers setting down from roles, including three from his cabinet.Mr Johnson also sacked Michael Gove, after the levelling up secretary told him to resign on Wednesday (6 July).Newsnight appeared to poke fun at the situation, rolling the names of every minister who has quit.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Johnson commits to spending 2.5% of GDP on defence - follow live
POLITICS
Reuters

Finland passes laws to strengthen security on Russian border

HELSINKI, July 7 (Reuters) - Finland's parliament on Thursday voted in favour of legislation that would allow barriers on the country's border with Russia and enable the closure of the 1,300-km (800 miles) frontier from asylum seekers in case of "exceptional circumstances".
POLITICS
The Independent

Housing market ‘defied any expectations of a slowdown in June’

The housing market defied any expectations of a slowdown in June, with average property prices up 1.8% month-on-month, marking the biggest monthly rise since early 2007, according to an index.House prices were up by 13.0% annually, marking the highest growth rate on this measure since late 2004, Halifax said.Across the UK, the average house price in June was a record £294,845.In Scotland, the average house price passed the £200,000 mark for the first time.Northern Ireland had the strongest annual house price growth at 15.2%, and within England, the South West was the strongest region for annual house price growth, at...
BUSINESS
