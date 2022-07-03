ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Love Island: Meet the new girls joining original villa during Casa Amor

By Isobel Lewis
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

It’s the best time in every Love Island season – Casa Amor is back.

During Friday (1 July), the girls went out on a trip, only to learn that they were the ones heading to the second villa for the first time.

During Sunday (3 July) night’s episode, they are given a chance to get to know the new boys joining them at Casa Amor. You can read more about the boys here .

Meanwhile, the original boys will be joined by a new crop of female contestants, who look like they’re already testing some couples .

Meet the new girls of Casa Amor below...

Summer Botwe, 22 – Events Decor Business Co-Owner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PWyyT_0gTmfbQe00

22-year-old Summer hails from Hertfordshire and says that she hopes to bring “good vibes to the villa”.

However, she might end up bringing the drama too, as Summer says she wants “to go full force with Dami”, who is currently partnered up with Indiyah.

She said that she thinks the microbiologist is funny and dresses well and that she’s drawn to his “immaculate” vibes.

“We’re all there for the same reason, at the end of the day – I’m going to go full steam ahead,” she said. “I’ve been competitive my whole life. I’m putting my best foot forward and I’m not wasting any time getting to know people.”

Jazmine Nichol, 21 – Nightclub Manager

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XKraU_0gTmfbQe00

Having worked in the night economy for some years, Jazmine has had enough of dating Newcastle’s DJs and promoters and wants something more serious.

The 21-year-old says she’ll bring the perfect mix of drama and humour to the villa, explaining: “I get called Donkey from Shrek , that’s my nickname, as that’s my humour. Always coming out with my little one-liners.”

Jazmine’s got her eye on Jacques, but also finds Jay and Davide attractive.

As for icks, she’s got no time for men with big egos who “think that they’re god”.

Coco Lodge, 27 – Graphic Designer/Ring Girl/Shot Girl

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UTcMv_0gTmfbQe00

Coco is a woman of many talents, having worked as a graphic designer as well as a ring and shot girl.

The Surrey native says that she’s super flirty (which can be misconstrued as being a bit of a “predator”) but also very sensitive and empathetic.

As an Italian herself, Coco has her eye on Davide.

“I fall in love very quickly,” she said. “It’s always people I think I’m lusting over – it’s kind of a bit more lust than love. My feelings are driven by how much I’m attracted to them. If I was to fall for someone’s personality I’d be a bit more of a slow burner.”

Chyna Mills, 23 – Youth Support Worker

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D8M3Z_0gTmfbQe00

Chyna works as a youth support worker in Leeds and has been single for two years before hearing into the villa.

As with Summer, she’s got her eye on Dami, but says she may be swayed by Jacques and Davide too.

“I’m competitive, definitely,” she said. “I don’t like to lose and I don’t mind stepping on anyone’s toes. I didn’t come with anyone. I’m happy to make friends in the villa but everyone came to Love Island for one reason. If they were in my position they’d do the same.”

Mollie Salmon, 23 – Make-up Artist

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=135Eml_0gTmfbQe00

Mollie comes from Southampton and works as a make-up artist.

Despite being just 23, she’s feeling the pressure to settle down, explaining: “My mum got married at my age and my cousin is already engaged so she’s always told me how I should hurry up and find someone. I’m terrible at picking men so I thought Love Island would do a better job than me!”

Mollie’s most attracted to Jay, Davide and Jacques, saying that Jay looks like he’s been “carved from gold”.

She says that she’s single because she’s “fussy”, adding that her loved ones would describe her as “chatty, spontaneous, ditzy, outgoing”.

Cheyanne Kerr, 23 – Cabin Crew

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04xois_0gTmfbQe00

23-year-old Cheyanne is based in Barnsley when she’s not jetting across the world.

She’s recently got out of a three-year relationship and is looking to explore and find someone to share her exciting life with.

“From previous experience, I know I’ve got very good chat so when I do speak to guys it comes easily and I am never nervous. When I am speaking to someone, if I find them attractive I never let that get the better of me and if I find someone attractive I always use my eyes,” she said.

Like Coco, she’s also part-Italian and has the hots for Davide.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2.

