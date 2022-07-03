Body found in burned vehicle in Fox Chase

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — The body of a person who was shot and tied up was found in a burned vehicle, according to Philadelphia police who are investigating what happened.

Police said the body, which they suspect is a male either in their late teens or early twenties, was found in the trunk of that burning vehicle Saturday evening in Fox Chase, on Verree Road by Pennypack Creek.

The Philadelphia Fire Department was first dispatched to the scene to put out the vehicle fire .

According to fire officials, after extinguishing the fire, they found a body in the trunk. That's when they called police to the scene. Police discovered the body had a bullet wound to the head.

Investigators are searching for the people responsible.