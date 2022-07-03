ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fallbrook, CA

Deputies seize 500 pounds of fireworks from Fallbrook man who was keeping them in a garage

By Kristen Taketa
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

A 21-year-old man who had more than 500 pounds of fireworks in a garage in Fallbrook was arrested Saturday night for possession and illegal sales of fireworks.

San Diego County Sheriff's deputies in Fallbrook received reports from neighbors about fireworks going off in the area. They were handing out flyers in the neighborhood about the dangers of fireworks on Saturday evening when they noticed an open garage filled with boxes of fireworks on East View Street near North Vine Street.

Detectives with the Sheriff's bomb and arson unit were called and a search warrant was served. Authorities collected the fireworks from a garage and shed. The fireworks will be thrown away in accordance with environmental regulations.

Authorities arrested Natanael Garcia and booked him into Vista Detention Facility on felony charges of possessing more than 100 pounds of fireworks and illegal sales of fireworks.

It is illegal in San Diego County to have, use, make, manufacture, sell or transport fireworks, including but not limited to sky rockets, bottle rockets, sparklers, firecrackers, roman candles and aerial shells, deputies said. Those who do can face up to a year in jail and $50,000 in fines.

Authorities warn that fireworks are dangerous and can cause fires and deaths. Fireworks caused about 19,500 fires in 2018, which led to five civilian deaths, 46 injuries and $105 million in property damage, according to the National Fire Protection Association.

Authorities ask people to report illegal fireworks to their local police department. If residents live in the jurisdiction of the Sheriff's Department, they can call 858-565-5200.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Times of San Diego

Passenger Pleads Not Guilty to Involuntary Manslaughter in Downtown MTS Bus Death

A man who allegedly caused fatal injuries to another passenger aboard an MTS bus in downtown San Diego pleaded not guilty Tuesday to an involuntary manslaughter charge. Edward Hilbert, 55, is accused in the May 1 death of 28-year-old Anthony Mcgaffe, who died about an hour after police say they were called in response to “a violent disturbance” aboard a bus in the area of 1400 F St.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
Fallbrook, CA
Crime & Safety
County
San Diego County, CA
City
Fallbrook, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
ABC 10 News KGTV

SDPD motorcycle Sergeant injured in Temecula crash

TEMECULA, Calif. (CNS) — A motorcycle sergeant with the San Diego Police Department crashed into a pickup truck and suffered major injuries in Temecula, authorities said Monday. The crash happened at about 8:35 p.m. Saturday. According to the California Highway Patrol, the sergeant was riding his police-issued motorcycle northbound...
TEMECULA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flyers#Vista Detention Facility
mynewsla.com

Motorcyclist Killed in Crash on Highway 74 East of Hemet

A 39-year-old motorcyclist was fatally injured in a crash on Highway 74 between Hemet and Mountain Center, authorities said Tuesday. Erik Mortensen of Idyllwild suffered grave injuries about 6:40 p.m. Monday when he crashed on the eastbound side of the two-lane corridor in an area known as Bee Canyon, according to the California Highway Patrol.
HEMET, CA
NBC San Diego

SDPD Sergeant Suffered Major Injuries in Temecula Crash

A motorcycle sergeant with the San Diego Police Department crashed into a pickup truck and suffered major injuries in Temecula, authorities said Monday. The crash happened at about 8:35 p.m. Saturday. According to the California Highway Patrol, the sergeant was riding his police-issued motorcycle northbound on Rainbow Canyon Road just...
TEMECULA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KESQ News Channel 3

Hiker suffers leg injury on mountain trail, requiring rescue

A hiker was injured today on a trail east of Pine Cove, requiring firefighters to come to her rescue and transport her down from a mountaintop. The "hiker down" call was received at about 5:10 p.m. in the area of the Long Valley Ranger Station and the Round Valley Campground, according to the Riverside County The post Hiker suffers leg injury on mountain trail, requiring rescue appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
ABC 10 News KGTV

Car veers off road, ends up in Mission Bay

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A driver swam back to shore after he accidentally drove his car into San Diego’s Mission Bay early Tuesday morning. ABC 10News was there as the driver told San Diego Police that he was on his way home when he veered off the road and into the water.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

Officer hurt in scuffle with hammer-wielding suspect

SAN DIEGO – A San Diego police officer suffered an arm injury Monday in a scuffle with a man suspected of threatening another person with a hammer, police said. About 6:15 a.m., the officer responded to a call about the man in the 3200 block of Camino del Rio South in Mission Valley, which sits just to the south of Interstate 8. When the officer encountered the suspect, the man tried to flee headed eastbound on Camino del Rio South with the hammer still in his hand, according to a San Diego police watch commander.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KTLA

Grand Terrace home destroyed by fire on 4th of July

A home was destroyed on the Fourth of July after being engulfed in flames in the city of Grand Terrace. Video showed firefighters responding to the blaze around 11:30 p.m. in the 12700 block of Dicken Court. The fire apparently began in the garage area before spreading to the rest of the home. At one […]
GRAND TERRACE, CA
foxla.com

SUV crashes into Temecula storefront, none injured

TEMECULA, Calif. - An SUV crashed into a furniture store in Temecula today, but no one was injured. The vehicle crashed into the Dos Hermanos Artisans showroom located in a shopping center in the 28000 block of Old Town Front Street at about 2:10 p.m., according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
TEMECULA, CA
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
20K+
Followers
71K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy