Gabrielle Union Looks So Radiant as She’s in Her ‘Happy Place’ — See the Super-Sweet Photos!

By Delilah Gray
 3 days ago
Gabrielle Union Gilbert Flores for Variety.

Someone’s happy place is sacred: for some, it’s a place and for others, it’s a person. For Gabrielle Union, her happy place is on the beach with her amazing family.

On July 2, Union posted a series of beach photos with her family that can only be described as sublime. She posted the photos with the heartwarming caption, “My 😊 place. 🌊🌞❤️” and gave her daughter Zaya Wade photo credits, adding: “📸 by @zayawade.”

In the first photo, we see Union wearing a swimsuit top and baggy jeans as she’s walking along the beach with her hubby. We then get an adorable snapshot of her smiling from ear to ear, with another photo of Dwayne Wade with Zaya chilling in the water. Probably our favorite photo, we then get a family selfie with Union, Zaya, and Kaavia James smiling.

Then in the fifth photo, we get a scenic snapshot of the beach, with quite a few super-sweet photos of Union and Dwayne again. The Bring It On star ended the post with a radiant photo of herself lounging, enjoying the bright sun and ocean waves.

This beach-themed post is oh-so-sweet and we adore the new family photos. The Union-Wade family just gets cuter and cuter with every Instagram post, and we adore seeing them so at peace in Union’s happy place.

Union mothers Wade’s three children from previous relationships named Zaire, 20, Zaya, 15, and Xavier, 8. After a rather difficult fertility journey, Union and Wade welcomed their expressive little girl Kaavia back in Nov. 2018 via a surrogate. Union and Dwayne adore their children and constantly work to be the best parents they can. In a 2021 interview with the We Can Do Hard Things with Glennon Doyle podcast, Union talked about what it means to be a parent. “Understand that you are never gonna be their parent, but you can be a consistent, loving, compassionate adult in their life that they can always count on,” she said. “And you need to be the sanctuary in the storm.”

These celeb parents are so proud of their LGBTQ kids.

