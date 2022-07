Litigation over the controversial LIV Golf league has officially begun — and the defectors have scored their first victory. According to a release from the DP World Tour, the suspensions of Ian Poulter, Justin Harding and Adrian Otaegui have been temporarily stayed as their case works its way through the appeals process in U.K. courts. The trio of players were among those suspended and fined by the DP World Tour last month after they competed in the LIV Golf Invitational in London without a conflicting event release form. They will now be eligible to compete in this week’s Scottish Open.

GOLF ・ 2 DAYS AGO