Kaitlin Armstrong, suspect in pro-cyclist’s death, booked in Texas jail after arrest in Costa Rica

By Nexstar Media Wire, Ricky Garcia
 3 days ago

AUSTIN ( KXAN ) — Kaitlin Armstrong , the woman accused of killing cyclist Moriah Wilson , is back in Texas Saturday, days after she was captured in Costa Rica.

Armstrong was booked in the Harris County Jail on Saturday. U.S. Marshals said she will remain there until she is transferred to Austin.

Deputy U.S. Marshal Brandon Filla told Nexstar’s KXAN Armstrong was found with an altered appearance. Armstrong had shoulder-length hair that had been dyed dark brown, along with bandaging on her nose and bruising under her eyes from a reported surfboarding incident.

Kaitlin Armstrong, 34 (Austin Police Department, Harris County Sheriff’s Office)

Photos from travelers at the airport show Armstrong back on U.S. soil. Armstrong is seen wearing a blue long sleeve shirt, black joggers and flip-flops. The photos also show the altered appearance previously referred to by officials.

Armstrong was arrested Wednesday in Costa Rica and arrived Saturday afternoon in Texas. U.S. Marshals said it worked with Homeland Security and authorities in Costa Rica to find her at the hostel on Santa Teresa Beach.

Investigators found Armstrong, 34, used a phony passport on May 18 to board a United Airlines flight from Newark, New Jersey to San Jose, Costa Rica, according to U.S. Marshals.

    Kaitlin Armstrong spotted Saturday at the airport headed to Houston. (Photo/Carrie Patterson)
    Kaitlin Armstrong spotted Saturday at the airport headed to Houston. (Photo/Carrie Patterson)

Armstrong faces charges related to the murder of world-class cyclist Moriah Wilson and unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

Travis County court records show Armstrong’s bond will be set at $3.5 million. She will be required to surrender her passport to a district clerk before release and have a GPS in jail. Her curfew will be 8 p.m. to 8 a.m., according to records.

Armstrong is represented by trial attorneys Cofer & Connelly, a law firm located in Austin. “Neither Kaitlin nor her attorneys will be making any statements to the media at this time. We ask for respect for the privacy of Kaitlin’s family,” Cofer & Connelly said in a statement provided to KXAN.

The murder of Wilson took place May 11 , according to past reports from Austin Police. Wilson was shot and killed at a home off Maple Avenue in east Austin. The world-class cyclist was in Texas preparing to compete in a race.

