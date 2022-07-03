ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shark bite suspends swimming at Long Island beach, officials say

By Mira Wassef
 3 days ago

LONG ISLAND (PIX11) — Swimming at Smith Point Beach was temporarily suspended Sunday after a shark-related incident involving a lifeguard, officials said.

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said the shark bit the lifeguard in the chest and hand during a training exercise at around 10:15 a.m. The lifeguard received stitches and was in “very good spirits,” Bellone said.

The beach was expected to reopen Monday.

The lifeguards actively patrol for sharks using drones, jet skis, paddle boards, and surfboards in addition to monitoring from the shore, officials said.

This story comprises reporting from The Associated Press.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

