Click here to read the full article. Daz Dillinger has announced his retirement from rap. The veteran emcee and producer points to a lack of excitement in the creative process and the game overall as his reasoning for kissing the game goodbye. The West Coast luminary posted an image to his Instagram account, which reads, “The legend had officially retired since 2022 Not my problem anymore.” In the caption of the post, Daz expounded on his decision, noting that while his run behind the mic was fun while it lasted, his heart is no longer in it.More from VIBE.comEminem And Snoop...

HIP HOP ・ 7 DAYS AGO