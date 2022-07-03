ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Kaitlin Armstrong, suspect in pro-cyclist’s death, booked in Texas jail after arrest in Costa Rica

By Nexstar Media Wire, Ricky Garcia
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l9Tel_0gTmbcSD00

AUSTIN ( KXAN ) — Kaitlin Armstrong , the woman accused of killing cyclist Moriah Wilson , is back in Texas Saturday, days after she was captured in Costa Rica.

Armstrong was booked in the Harris County Jail on Saturday. U.S. Marshals said she will remain there until she is transferred to Austin.

Deputy U.S. Marshal Brandon Filla told Nexstar’s KXAN Armstrong was found with an altered appearance. Armstrong had shoulder-length hair that had been dyed dark brown, along with bandaging on her nose and bruising under her eyes from a reported surfboarding incident.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aQ9Ef_0gTmbcSD00
Kaitlin Armstrong, 34 (Austin Police Department, Harris County Sheriff’s Office)

Photos from travelers at the airport show Armstrong back on U.S. soil. Armstrong is seen wearing a blue long sleeve shirt, black joggers and flip-flops. The photos also show the altered appearance previously referred to by officials.

Armstrong was arrested Wednesday in Costa Rica and arrived Saturday afternoon in Texas. U.S. Marshals said it worked with Homeland Security and authorities in Costa Rica to find her at the hostel on Santa Teresa Beach.

Kaitlin Armstrong captured in Costa Rica, records show bail set at $3.5 million

Investigators found Armstrong, 34, used a phony passport on May 18 to board a United Airlines flight from Newark, New Jersey to San Jose, Costa Rica, according to U.S. Marshals.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cmeEG_0gTmbcSD00
    Kaitlin Armstrong spotted Saturday at the airport headed to Houston. (Photo/Carrie Patterson)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38rGHm_0gTmbcSD00
    Kaitlin Armstrong spotted Saturday at the airport headed to Houston. (Photo/Carrie Patterson)

Armstrong faces charges related to the murder of world-class cyclist Moriah Wilson and unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

Travis County court records show Armstrong’s bond will be set at $3.5 million. She will be required to surrender her passport to a district clerk before release and have a GPS in jail. Her curfew will be 8 p.m. to 8 a.m., according to records.

Kaitlin Armstrong’s cyclist boyfriend calls police report ‘misleading’

Armstrong is represented by trial attorneys Cofer & Connelly, a law firm located in Austin. “Neither Kaitlin nor her attorneys will be making any statements to the media at this time. We ask for respect for the privacy of Kaitlin’s family,” Cofer & Connelly said in a statement provided to KXAN.

The murder of Wilson took place May 11 , according to past reports from Austin Police. Wilson was shot and killed at a home off Maple Avenue in east Austin. The world-class cyclist was in Texas preparing to compete in a race.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
New Jersey State
City
Houston, TX
County
Harris County, TX
Austin, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Austin, TX
Harris County, TX
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Costa Rica#Murder#Cyclist#Violent Crime#U S Marshals#Nexstar#Austin Police Department#Homeland Security
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Federal judge rules in favor of pharmaceutical companies in West Virginia opioid case

A federal judge ruled in favor of three drug companies on Monday in a lawsuit accusing them of being responsible for the opioid epidemic in certain communities in West Virginia.  Judge David Faber rejected arguments from the city of Huntington, W.Va., and the Cabel County Commission that AmerisourceBergen Drug Co., Cardinal Health Inc. and McKesson […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Gov. Pritzker not backing down from gun control debate

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker responded to critics of Illinois gun laws. The National Rifle Association tweeted about Monday’s Fourth of July shooting in Highland Park, saying that “since 1950… 94% of mass public shootings occurred in gun-free zones.” Highland Park bans owning assault rifles. Pritzker countered with “100% of mass […]
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
United Airlines
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois lawmaker’s special session postponed

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois lawmakers will not be returning to Springfield as soon as expected. Governor JB Pritzker called for a special session after Roe v. Wade was overturned, but he and the leaders of both chambers released a statement saying that legislators will not meet this month. The goal of the session was […]
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

19K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy