ONE EARTH REGGAE FEST 2022 REVIEW | By: Janel Spiegel

In the age of SnapChat and Netflix, it’s not often you get to walk into a place like Hilarity Hall. Volunteers at Bushkill Park in Forks Township, near Easton, claim it’s the oldest funhouse in America. Nobody knows for sure how old it is. Volunteers found insurance records for the funhouse dating back to 1927. One volunteer believes he could date the facade paint back to 1918. If it’s not the oldest funhouse in America, it’s certainly up there.

4 DAYS AGO