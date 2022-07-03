ONE EARTH REGGAE FEST 2022 REVIEW | By: Janel Spiegel
One Earth Reggae Festival 2022: produced in partnership with Movement Moves Media. The One Earth Reggae Festival was blessed by Mother Nature, as she felt the high vibrations just as much as the rest of us felt it, at the One Earth Reggae Festival 2022. Mother Nature took a hint from...
To celebrate our freedom from British colonial rule, ArtsQuest hosted an afternoon and evening of free music at SteelStacks in Bethlehem. The free Independence Day festivities included concerts by Kendal Conrad, Band of Brothers and Big Bone Daddy at the Highmark Blue Shield Community Stage and the Allentown Band at Levitt Pavilion SteelStacks.
A fun Summer Workshop for aspiring young production, costume, and sound designers:. “Designing Wonderland” An Introduction to Production Arts. Session Dates: July 18-22 Session Time: 9:00 AM-12:00 PM daily. This workshop is part of the Lehigh Valley Charter High School for the Arts’ Summer Academy, a program of arts...
POTTSTOWN — The nation’s 246th birthday was celebrated in Pottstown on Monday with bands, fireworks and a street festival — all beneath a clear blue sky on a perfect summer day. As in past years, more fire trucks than you could count, marching bands, dance troupes and...
LEHIGHTON, Pa. — It was all about the beach and the barbecue this July 4th at Beltzville State Park in Franklin Township, near Lehighton. "It's a great beach. The water is great. Overall it's a great atmosphere," said Rad Drescik of Pennsburg. It was busy, as hundreds came out...
New Jersey has always had a great music scene, especially in Asbury Park as you can see on "Asbury Park, Riot, Redemption, and Rock N Roll," which is narrated by Big Joe Henry. Growing up in the '70s and '80s and working at WBJB-FM, which was the radio voice of...
Have you seen this hidden gem at the Trenton Farmers Market?. I was walking about the other day fully prepared to ONLY buy produce and stumbled across the cutest little boho shop. I honestly had no idea the store was there, but I was glad I went inside and took...
The blast furnaces that today loom beside a world-class performing arts venue don’t belch smoke anymore, and the last remaining ore crane is a casino sign. But these vestiges of the former Bethlehem Steel Corp. still standing in Bethlehem are reminders of America’s industrial past. Now, you can...
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)- According to the Lackawanna County Coroner, one person died Sunday afternoon at the Peach Festival at Montage Mountain. According to the coroner, the individual was found in cardiac arrest. Onsite medical teams performed CPR, but he was declared dead 30 minutes later. The death is under investigation by […]
POTTSTOWN PA – Pottstown’s GoFourth! event, its annual series of festivities to observe Independence Day, launches Monday (July 4, 2022) at 10:15 a.m. with a parade that travels west on High Street, beginning from Adams Street and ending at Manatawny Street. It concludes with a sky full of fireworks that blaze away at 9:30 p.m. In between, there’s an abundance of entertainment and activities.
After 70 years in business, a popular cheesesteak shop in Philadelphia has announced that it is closing its doors. However, it's not entirely all bad news for those that are a fan of food from this particular establishment. Citing the last few years as being, "unprecedented for many small business...
We're sending huge congratulations out to a pizzeria in Haddon Township after it was the ONLY one in all of South Jersey to be featured on a national list. An Italian-based website called 50toppizza.it, which touts itself as a 'guide to the best pizzerias in the world', recently listed its picks for 50 Top Pizzas in the U.S.
BOYERTOWN PA – If you want to reach and watch Pottstown’s GoFourth! fireworks and special activities tonight (Monday, July 4, 2022) in comfort and style, the Colebrookdale Railroad suggests you drive to Boyertown. The highly popular and nationally praised non-profit railroad is offering travel on its “Fireworks Express”...
A secret cave that used to house Revolutionary War outlaws, also known as the Doan gang, was discovered in Bucks County and is currently being excavated. A secret cave that used to house Revolutionary War outlaws–British spies and armed thieves also known as the Doan gang – was recently discovered in Bucks County and is currently being excavated, writes John McDevitt for KYW Newsradio.
In the age of SnapChat and Netflix, it’s not often you get to walk into a place like Hilarity Hall. Volunteers at Bushkill Park in Forks Township, near Easton, claim it’s the oldest funhouse in America. Nobody knows for sure how old it is. Volunteers found insurance records for the funhouse dating back to 1927. One volunteer believes he could date the facade paint back to 1918. If it’s not the oldest funhouse in America, it’s certainly up there.
SHILLINGTON, Pa. – Some came to the start of Governor Mifflin Community Days for the rides. "My grandchildren are coming, so we head over to all the little kiddie rides," said Melinda Lucas of Exeter Township. Others hunt for that ever-elusive carnival sea creature. "We're here for the goldfish...
LIMERICK PA – Fireworks will return Monday (July 4, 2022) to the Waltz Golf Farm, 303 W. Ridge Pike, with a food truck area that opens at 6 p.m., entertainment from a live band starting at 7 p.m., and depending on weather and other conditions, its sky display at about 9:45 p.m., according to the family company that’s staged its free-to-the-public show for many years.
The Bethlehem Zoning Board's July 13 hearing will review a proposed 925-square-foot corner store selling food, tobacco, candy and lottery tickets. The owners, if the store is approved, will be Vijay and Eshita Patel. The store will have one parking space for its sole employee, according to the application to...
Sweet and savory or hot and spicy? How do you take your wings?. No matter the answer, one particular New Jersey wing spot will leave you more than satisfied, according to Mashed.com. The website recently put out a list of "Best Wing Spots in Every State." In Pennsylvania, those are...
The Crime Victims Council of the Lehigh Valley is a non-profit, private, and comprehensive agency that offers an extensive list of services for crime victims and other individuals impacted by criminal activities. The list of services provided by the Crime Victims Council include a 24-hour hotline, individual and group counseling, as well as assistance with victims’ compensation. We also offer voluntary in person accompaniment at hospitals, police stations, and court appointments. In addition, our outreach department specializes in designing programming and special events in both educational and community settings. All of our services are confidential and provided at no cost throughout Lehigh and Northampton County.
