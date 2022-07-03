ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

ONE EARTH REGGAE FEST 2022 REVIEW | By: Janel Spiegel

By The Valley Ledger
thevalleyledger.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne Earth Reggae Festival 2022: produced in partnership with Movement Moves Media. The One Earth Reggae Festival was blessed by Mother Nature, as she felt the high vibrations just as much as the rest of us felt it, at the One Earth Reggae Festival 2022. Mother Nature took a hint from...

www.thevalleyledger.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thevalleyledger.com

“Designing Wonderland” Summer Workshop for Teens

A fun Summer Workshop for aspiring young production, costume, and sound designers:. “Designing Wonderland” An Introduction to Production Arts. Session Dates: July 18-22 Session Time: 9:00 AM-12:00 PM daily. This workshop is part of the Lehigh Valley Charter High School for the Arts’ Summer Academy, a program of arts...
BETHLEHEM, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bethlehem, PA
Society
Local
Pennsylvania Society
City
Bethlehem, PA
Newswatch 16

Independence Day at Beltzville State Park

LEHIGHTON, Pa. — It was all about the beach and the barbecue this July 4th at Beltzville State Park in Franklin Township, near Lehighton. "It's a great beach. The water is great. Overall it's a great atmosphere," said Rad Drescik of Pennsburg. It was busy, as hundreds came out...
LEHIGHTON, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Marley
Person
Jean Garcia
WBRE

One dead at popular music festival

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)- According to the Lackawanna County Coroner, one person died Sunday afternoon at the Peach Festival at Montage Mountain.   According to the coroner, the individual was found in cardiac arrest.   Onsite medical teams performed CPR, but he was declared dead 30 minutes later.   The death is under investigation by […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
sanatogapost.com

In Pottstown: A Parade, Festival, Entertainment, and Fireworks

POTTSTOWN PA – Pottstown’s GoFourth! event, its annual series of festivities to observe Independence Day, launches Monday (July 4, 2022) at 10:15 a.m. with a parade that travels west on High Street, beginning from Adams Street and ending at Manatawny Street. It concludes with a sky full of fireworks that blaze away at 9:30 p.m. In between, there’s an abundance of entertainment and activities.
POTTSTOWN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth#Music Festival#Reggae#Localevent#Local Life#Steelstacks
sanatogapost.com

Ride to Fireworks in Style on a Colebrookdale Train

BOYERTOWN PA – If you want to reach and watch Pottstown’s GoFourth! fireworks and special activities tonight (Monday, July 4, 2022) in comfort and style, the Colebrookdale Railroad suggests you drive to Boyertown. The highly popular and nationally praised non-profit railroad is offering travel on its “Fireworks Express”...
BOYERTOWN, PA
VISTA.Today

Secret Cave That Used to Serve as Hideout for Revolutionary War Outlaws Discovered in Bucks County

A secret cave that used to house Revolutionary War outlaws, also known as the Doan gang, was discovered in Bucks County and is currently being excavated. A secret cave that used to house Revolutionary War outlaws–British spies and armed thieves also known as the Doan gang – was recently discovered in Bucks County and is currently being excavated, writes John McDevitt for KYW Newsradio.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Want to see a 100-year-old funhouse? It’s opening in Pa. for the first time in years

In the age of SnapChat and Netflix, it’s not often you get to walk into a place like Hilarity Hall. Volunteers at Bushkill Park in Forks Township, near Easton, claim it’s the oldest funhouse in America. Nobody knows for sure how old it is. Volunteers found insurance records for the funhouse dating back to 1927. One volunteer believes he could date the facade paint back to 1918. If it’s not the oldest funhouse in America, it’s certainly up there.
WFMZ-TV Online

Governor Mifflin Community Days underway in Shillington

SHILLINGTON, Pa. – Some came to the start of Governor Mifflin Community Days for the rides. "My grandchildren are coming, so we head over to all the little kiddie rides," said Melinda Lucas of Exeter Township. Others hunt for that ever-elusive carnival sea creature. "We're here for the goldfish...
SHILLINGTON, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Instagram
sanatogapost.com

Large Crowds Expected at Waltz’s Fireworks Monday

LIMERICK PA – Fireworks will return Monday (July 4, 2022) to the Waltz Golf Farm, 303 W. Ridge Pike, with a food truck area that opens at 6 p.m., entertainment from a live band starting at 7 p.m., and depending on weather and other conditions, its sky display at about 9:45 p.m., according to the family company that’s staged its free-to-the-public show for many years.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
thevalleyledger.com

Crime Victims Council – Featured Nonprofit Organization

The Crime Victims Council of the Lehigh Valley is a non-profit, private, and comprehensive agency that offers an extensive list of services for crime victims and other individuals impacted by criminal activities. The list of services provided by the Crime Victims Council include a 24-hour hotline, individual and group counseling, as well as assistance with victims’ compensation. We also offer voluntary in person accompaniment at hospitals, police stations, and court appointments. In addition, our outreach department specializes in designing programming and special events in both educational and community settings. All of our services are confidential and provided at no cost throughout Lehigh and Northampton County.
BETHLEHEM, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy