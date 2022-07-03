ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Counties with the most college graduates in NC

By Stacker.com
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Rndxf_0gTmb8Fm00

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — The American philosopher and psychologist John Dewey once said, “Education is not preparation for life; education is life itself.”

Dewey advocated for an educational paradigm called pragmatism, which stresses the importance of learning academic concepts by experiencing them firsthand, instead of through lecture and repetition in a classroom.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

While the philosophy is used by many educators (especially those working in fields where the value of work experience exceeds the value placed on an academic background ), many people take great pride in their formal educational credentials because of the valuable skills such educations provided and because of the immense amount of work that goes into earning a degree.

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most college graduates in North Carolina using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the highest percent of the population 25 years and over that has a Bachelor’s degree or higher using 2020 5-year estimates.

Keep reading to see which counties in your state have the most college graduates.

You may also like: Highest-earning cities in North Carolina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06EBv3_0gTmb8Fm00

1 / 30Canva

#30. Craven County

– 25.0% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 11.1% ($23,859 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 25.8% ($28,872)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 38.2% ($36,052)
– Bachelor’s degree: 15.5% ($51,697)
– Graduate or professional degree: 9.5% ($62,979)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kBzMi_0gTmb8Fm00

2 / 30aceshot1 // Shutterstock

#29. Currituck County

– 25.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 9.1% ($23,049 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 31.3% ($38,078)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 34.3% ($47,550)
– Bachelor’s degree: 18.2% ($51,178)
– Graduate or professional degree: 7.1% ($66,369)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2edcGr_0gTmb8Fm00

3 / 30Warren LeMay // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Alamance County

– 25.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 12.5% ($23,621 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 27.9% ($30,000)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 34.2% ($37,042)
– Bachelor’s degree: 17.5% ($50,009)
– Graduate or professional degree: 7.9% ($62,820)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OI3us_0gTmb8Fm00

4 / 30Canva

#27. Cumberland County

– 25.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 8.5% ($21,589 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 26.4% ($26,288)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 39.5% ($32,086)
– Bachelor’s degree: 16.7% ($43,761)
– Graduate or professional degree: 8.9% ($63,029)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p43Lu_0gTmb8Fm00

5 / 30George Dukin // Shutterstock

#26. Clay County

– 27.0% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 11.9% ($25,464 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 27.8% ($30,918)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 33.3% ($37,721)
– Bachelor’s degree: 17.6% ($43,452)
– Graduate or professional degree: 9.5% ($73,264)

You may also like: Most popular girl names in the 80s in North Carolina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35ZoaT_0gTmb8Fm00

6 / 30Canva

#25. Haywood County

– 27.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 11.5% ($24,266 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 26.3% ($27,418)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 34.4% ($32,253)
– Bachelor’s degree: 17.0% ($46,752)
– Graduate or professional degree: 10.8% ($56,061)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cN9KT_0gTmb8Fm00

7 / 30AbeEzekowitz // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Jackson County

– 28.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 12.0% ($22,124 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 28.1% ($27,846)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.5% ($31,794)
– Bachelor’s degree: 15.7% ($40,514)
– Graduate or professional degree: 12.7% ($60,060)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fuL5w_0gTmb8Fm00

8 / 30Canva

#23. Carteret County

– 28.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 7.9% ($22,858 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 25.4% ($26,136)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 38.2% ($31,734)
– Bachelor’s degree: 17.0% ($48,727)
– Graduate or professional degree: 11.5% ($60,955)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BUHsv_0gTmb8Fm00

9 / 30Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Pender County

– 29.0% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 11.2% ($19,917 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 27.5% ($30,579)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 32.3% ($32,323)
– Bachelor’s degree: 19.3% ($50,527)
– Graduate or professional degree: 9.7% ($58,083)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rPE8r_0gTmb8Fm00

10 / 30iofoto // Shutterstock

#21. Brunswick County

– 29.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 8.0% ($20,933 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 29.1% ($26,673)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 33.5% ($34,052)
– Bachelor’s degree: 18.9% ($48,246)
– Graduate or professional degree: 10.5% ($53,817)

You may also like: Most popular baby names for boys in North Carolina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nRVeu_0gTmb8Fm00

11 / 30Travis K. Witt // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Iredell County

– 29.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 9.7% ($28,888 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 27.6% ($32,703)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 33.1% ($36,186)
– Bachelor’s degree: 20.7% ($54,166)
– Graduate or professional degree: 9.0% ($69,590)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16Xmnb_0gTmb8Fm00

12 / 30Toribio93 // Shutterstock

#19. Madison County

– 30.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 11.2% ($25,930 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 32.1% ($27,317)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 26.5% ($37,756)
– Bachelor’s degree: 18.8% ($44,306)
– Graduate or professional degree: 11.3% ($44,143)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wq69C_0gTmb8Fm00

13 / 30Anthony Ricci // Shutterstock

#18. Henderson County

– 31.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 8.6% ($20,714 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 25.8% ($29,563)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 34.1% ($34,094)
– Bachelor’s degree: 20.0% ($43,114)
– Graduate or professional degree: 11.5% ($56,135)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dFJ7y_0gTmb8Fm00

14 / 30Nikola Spasic Photography // Shutterstock

#17. Pitt County

– 32.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 11.0% ($21,911 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 24.2% ($28,801)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 32.7% ($32,926)
– Bachelor’s degree: 20.3% ($44,692)
– Graduate or professional degree: 11.7% ($61,639)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x4ZfL_0gTmb8Fm00

15 / 30Limozine // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Polk County

– 32.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 8.4% ($31,632 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 25.9% ($30,958)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 33.0% ($31,656)
– Bachelor’s degree: 20.5% ($35,459)
– Graduate or professional degree: 12.2% ($50,455)

You may also like: Best counties to retire to in North Carolina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tHQCR_0gTmb8Fm00

16 / 30PHHI // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Cabarrus County

– 33.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 9.4% ($30,309 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 25.4% ($33,304)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.7% ($37,364)
– Bachelor’s degree: 21.3% ($56,287)
– Graduate or professional degree: 12.3% ($67,351)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qzRu6_0gTmb8Fm00

17 / 30Warren LeMay from Cincinnati, OH, United States // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Transylvania County

– 33.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 9.0% ($15,514 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 24.6% ($30,158)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 32.5% ($30,033)
– Bachelor’s degree: 21.0% ($37,245)
– Graduate or professional degree: 12.8% ($42,219)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pSZlk_0gTmb8Fm00

18 / 30Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#13. Forsyth County

– 33.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 11.0% ($23,741 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 25.1% ($28,861)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.0% ($34,530)
– Bachelor’s degree: 21.0% ($47,448)
– Graduate or professional degree: 12.9% ($63,941)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X4bqd_0gTmb8Fm00

19 / 30Beckycafferylepage // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Union County

– 36.0% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 10.4% ($28,392 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 23.6% ($33,757)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.0% ($44,025)
– Bachelor’s degree: 24.6% ($60,816)
– Graduate or professional degree: 11.4% ($85,301)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ra8y5_0gTmb8Fm00

20 / 30Canva

#11. Guilford County

– 36.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 10.4% ($23,956 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 23.5% ($29,110)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 29.5% ($33,179)
– Bachelor’s degree: 23.4% ($50,091)
– Graduate or professional degree: 13.2% ($59,115)

You may also like: Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in North Carolina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qCaqV_0gTmb8Fm00

21 / 30MarkVanDykePhotography // Shutterstock

#10. Dare County

– 38.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 5.6% ($23,246 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 21.9% ($28,845)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 34.2% ($32,064)
– Bachelor’s degree: 25.6% ($46,064)
– Graduate or professional degree: 12.7% ($51,628)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H6BAv_0gTmb8Fm00

22 / 30KAD Photo // Shutterstock

#9. Moore County

– 38.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 7.6% ($22,846 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 21.7% ($29,670)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.9% ($34,127)
– Bachelor’s degree: 24.1% ($49,506)
– Graduate or professional degree: 14.6% ($66,753)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2picnI_0gTmb8Fm00

23 / 30Nagel Photography // Shutterstock

#8. Buncombe County

– 41.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 8.3% ($21,954 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 23.1% ($26,597)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 27.1% ($32,009)
– Bachelor’s degree: 25.1% ($42,746)
– Graduate or professional degree: 16.3% ($53,631)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DSFOw_0gTmb8Fm00

24 / 30PatGallery // Shutterstock

#7. New Hanover County

– 42.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 6.8% ($21,894 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 19.9% ($27,301)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.1% ($36,085)
– Bachelor’s degree: 27.8% ($46,880)
– Graduate or professional degree: 14.5% ($61,663)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yey78_0gTmb8Fm00

25 / 30G Keith Hall // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Watauga County

– 42.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 9.4% ($20,423 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 21.0% ($24,289)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 26.9% ($28,113)
– Bachelor’s degree: 23.3% ($37,440)
– Graduate or professional degree: 19.4% ($58,403)

You may also like: Most popular baby names for girls in North Carolina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13VoaT_0gTmb8Fm00

26 / 30KAD Photo // Shutterstock

#5. Chatham County

– 43.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 10.9% ($22,556 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 19.7% ($28,204)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 25.7% ($36,700)
– Bachelor’s degree: 23.6% ($60,737)
– Graduate or professional degree: 20.1% ($80,978)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sqCLX_0gTmb8Fm00

27 / 30digidreamgrafix // Shutterstock

#4. Mecklenburg County

– 45.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 9.5% ($24,792 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 16.6% ($30,273)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 28.1% ($36,136)
– Bachelor’s degree: 30.2% ($58,992)
– Graduate or professional degree: 15.6% ($75,727)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lqfgO_0gTmb8Fm00

28 / 30Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#3. Durham County

– 49.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 10.4% ($22,472 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 17.7% ($25,850)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 22.4% ($35,001)
– Bachelor’s degree: 25.7% ($52,420)
– Graduate or professional degree: 23.7% ($65,978)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N1uUR_0gTmb8Fm00

29 / 30Bz3rk // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Wake County

– 54.0% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 6.6% ($24,524 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 14.7% ($31,102)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 24.7% ($40,274)
– Bachelor’s degree: 33.5% ($61,652)
– Graduate or professional degree: 20.5% ($78,375)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dnErG_0gTmb8Fm00

30 / 30Bryan Pollard // Shutterstock

#1. Orange County

– 60.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 7.0% ($23,207 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 12.5% ($30,908)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 19.6% ($33,009)
– Bachelor’s degree: 26.1% ($47,366)
– Graduate or professional degree: 34.8% ($75,633)

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

Related
WITN

‘Immediately alarmed’: Largest North Carolina lake in danger

HYDE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A group of Eastern Carolina community members and organizations are coming together to save North Carolina’s largest lake. Lake Mattamuskeet, which lies on the Albemarle-Pamlico Peninsula, is “the hub of Hyde County,” J.W. Smith, a Hyde County farmer says. The lake is...
HYDE COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Fox 46 Charlotte

Historic building collapses in North Carolina city

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Mount Airy fire department is cautioning people to avoid an area of downtown due to a building collapse. They posted on Facebook Tuesday morning that they had gotten a call about a partial structural collapse at the Main Oak Building in downtown Mount Airy. Sources say that the collapse […]
MOUNT AIRY, NC
WBTW News13

Investigators learn more about ‘Dads Against Predators’ members accused in incident at North Carolina Target

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — More details have emerged about a group that Winston-Salem police say is responsible for chaos last week at the Target store on Hanes Mall Boulevard. Police said two men from Fremont, Ohio, and one man from Marion, North Carolina — all connected to an Ohio-based group known as “Dads Against Predators” […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Graduates#College Degree#Associate Degree#Android#American#The U S Census Bureau#The Highest Percent
cbs17

Six-richest billionaires in North Carolina located in Raleigh-Durham

RALEIGH, N.C. (STACKER/WNCN) — Americans know billionaires like Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates. But how many billionaires are located in the Raleigh-Durham area?. According to a Stacker report, the six wealthiest billionaires in North Carolina are all located within the Research Triangle Park. Using data from Forbes,...
RALEIGH, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Invasive fly from Asia discovered in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A population of an invasive fly from Asia has been discovered in North Carolina, confirming a prediction from agriculture experts that it was only a matter of time before the potentially destructive pest reached the state. Late last month, the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Service announced an infestation of […]
AGRICULTURE
Fox 46 Charlotte

‘Major scam going on across the state right now’: Deal on NC law enforcement shirts turns out to be a scam

(WGHP) — A deal on a law enforcement T-shirt turned out to be a scam.  Nearly every day, local law enforcement agencies have warned people about things like this in their community.  “It is a major scam going on across the state right now,” said David Hess, chief of Roxboro police and former president of the North Carolina […]
ROXBORO, NC
wfmynews2.com

Hemp is now legal in North Carolina | What's next for the industry?

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Hemp is now permanently legal in North Carolina and industry officials expect it will help expand industrial hemp across the state. On Thursday, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper signed SB455 which removed hemp from the state's controlled substances act. The bill puts North Carolina in step with federal law in regards to hemp, which was federally legalized in 2018. If the state bill had not been signed before June 30, hemp and the products made with the bill would have become illegal in North Carolina.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WNCT

Update: Counties with highest COVID infection rates

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — The United States as of Jun. 29 reached over 1 million COVID-19-related deaths and 87.3 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 66.9% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 47.3% of vaccinated people have received booster doses. The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. […]
WTQR Q104.1

North Carolina Police Warn Residents To Watch Out For New T-Shirt Scam

North Carolina police are warning residents to be wary of a new online scam aimed at stealing personal information. According to WCNC, multiple law enforcement agencies around the state have issued warnings about a scam "selling" discounted police department T-shirts online. The Matthews Police Department has warned anyone who has received a text message or email about a discounted on T-shirts promoting the department to ignore the messages.
DUNN, NC
fox40jackson.com

North Carolina thieves steal $7K in copper wire from Lowe’s: report

Four suspected thieves are being sought in North Carolina after they took more than $7,000 worth of copper wire from a Lowe’s home improvement store within minutes of arriving, according to media reports. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said a male and three females walked into the Charlotte-area store...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WRAL News

Law enforcement agencies across NC warn of T-shirt selling scams

Multiple law enforcement agencies sent out warnings over the weekend regarding T-shirt selling scams. The cautions are coming from police departments and cities located across North Carolina. Multiple law enforcement officers warned people are getting text messages from unknown numbers trying to sell T-shirts. The texts contain a link which...
ROXBORO, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

46K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy