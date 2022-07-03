ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Over 200 vehicles, nearly 500 citations in San Jose sideshow

By Tori Gaines
 3 days ago

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The San Jose Police Department shut down a sideshow that drew more than 200 vehicles to the city, according to a tweet from the SJPD Media Relations team.

Why are there so many fires in California? People, for starters
This is an aerial image of the sideshow in San Jose July 2, 2022.

The vehicles were gathered near South 10th Street and Alma Avenue around 11p.m. when officers intervened. Officers arrested 7 individuals for weapons and firearms charges.

Fireworks shows across the Bay Area
Gun confiscated at San Jose sideshow, July 2, 2022.

Officers issued approximately 500 citations for violations that included spectating. Two firearms were recovered at the scene. Five vehicles were towed on 30-day impounds.

Comments / 24

Paco
3d ago

Enforcing the law when a particular ethnicity is the overwhelming offender is difficult in California. Some “advocate” will say the police are racist and why aren’t they stopping sideshows in Los Gatos? We can’t let the vocal minority destroy us.

Reply
16
Kenneth Epley
3d ago

NOT good for us. Not good for San Jose. Yet the media and a tiny few activists labels action racist if we ask SJPD to enforce.

Reply
19
Pat SF
3d ago

Remember this when you next cast your ballot.. those soft on crime propositions.. Read the literature that’s mailed out to voters.. See who endorses who or what ! See what the local newspaper says and vote the opposite .

Reply
6
