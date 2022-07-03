Over 200 vehicles, nearly 500 citations in San Jose sideshow
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The San Jose Police Department shut down a sideshow that drew more than 200 vehicles to the city, according to a tweet from the SJPD Media Relations team.Why are there so many fires in California? People, for starters
The vehicles were gathered near South 10th Street and Alma Avenue around 11p.m. when officers intervened. Officers arrested 7 individuals for weapons and firearms charges.Fireworks shows across the Bay Area
Officers issued approximately 500 citations for violations that included spectating. Two firearms were recovered at the scene. Five vehicles were towed on 30-day impounds.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.
Comments / 24