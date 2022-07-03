Fourth of July food promotions
(KRON) — Several restaurants and chain stores are offering Fourth of July deals. Here’s the list:
Krispy Kreme
Doughnut lovers can receive a free doughnut of their choice when they wear red, white, and blue to any participating Krispy Kreme locations. This offer is valid until July 4. Limit one per person.
7-Eleven
7-Eleven rewards members can redeem a free small Slurpee drink valid until July 11 through the 7-Eleven app.
Applebee’s
$5 Star Spangled Sips are being offered by Applebee’s for the holiday. The two drinks include Blue Bahama Mama and All-American Mucho. This offer is valid for dine-in only.
Chili’s
Chili’s is serving $4 large domestic drafts and $5 Southern Back Porch ‘Rita all day long from July 4-5. Chili’s is also offering their Margarita of the Month , Bacardi Beach Party, for $6 all month long.Fireworks shows across the Bay Area
Jamba Juice
Starting now until July 4, customers can enjoy $0 delivery fees with a $12 minimum order through the Jamba Juice app. Rewards members can purchase a medium Watermelon Breeze smoothie for only $5 at participating locations.
Pressed Juicery
Customers can purchase any four juices, smoothies, non-dairy milks or Size 2 Freeze with up to three toppings for $22 valid until July 4. VIP rewards members can redeem this offer for $19. To redeem this offer in-store, let the store associate know you would like to apply the coupon at checkout.
IHOP
Kids entrees are free with each full-priced adult entrée purchase from 4pm to 10pm for a limited time . Offer is valid for dine-in only.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.
Comments / 0