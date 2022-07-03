ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardi B Wears Pink Short Shorts & Crop Shop As She Shops In NYC: Photos

By Cassie Gill
 3 days ago
Image Credit: MEGA

Cardi B was spotted wearing hot pink short shorts on 4th of July weekend! The rapper, 29, paired the neon bottoms with a light purple crop top and comfy leopard slides as she stepped out for some shopping in New York City on Saturday, July 2. Cardi — who was born Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar — enjoyed the well deserved retail therapy at luxury boutiques Gucci and Prada on the famed Fifth Avenue. In between stores, she stopped to pose for photographers outside, hamming it up as only Cardi could.

Cardi B is seen shopping at Gucci and Prada on July 2. (MEGA)

The Bronx native has had a busy week as she dropped her hot new single “Hot S–t” with Lil Durk and Kanye West on July 1. The bumpy, masculine song was recorded “for the clubs,” per Cardi, and is actually older than her 2020 tune “WAP” with Megan Thee Stallion. On the Tay Keith produced track, Cardi flexes about her power and wealth, including love of designer clothes. “New Chanel on my body, it’s a boost/I’m so poppin’, I don’t ever gotta get introduced (‘Duced),” she raps, before reminding her fans that her “Checks comin’ fast, I’m like swoosh (Swoosh).”

Cardi revealed more about the song while appearing on Twitter Spaces, where she also remarked it had been some time since she released a song — notably, she did appear on “No Love” with Summer Walker and SZA, but before that, her last song was 2021’s “Up.”

“I have this [‘Hot S–t’] record already for almost three years. I think this record is actually older than ‘WAP.’ It is everyone’s favorite,” she said, per Complex magazine. “I feel like I haven’t put out a record in a year and a half. It’s a lot of pressure on me…I’ve seen tweets of you guys said this before. You guys be feeling like no other fan bases be having your back. Everybody is scared to stand up for Cardi, but I stand up for a lot of people,” she also added.

Curiously, Cardi has not released a full follow-up record to her groundbreaking debut Invasion of Privacy, which was released in 2018. Since, she’s still released music but as one off singles: “Money, Please Me” and “Press” in 2019, then “WAP” with Megan, and again, “Up” in 2021. Fans are eagerly waiting for a fire sophomore record, which Cardi has confirmed is in the works.

