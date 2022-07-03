ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guthrie, OK

Guthrie's Red Brick Nights starts Fourth of July celebrations early

By KOCO Staff
KOCO
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGUTHRIE, Okla. — Tomorrow is the Fourth of July. But with July 4...

www.koco.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
okcfox.com

Ted's Cafe Escondido temporarily closes Norman restaurant

NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — Ted's Cafe Escondido has temporarily closed its Norman location after a small equipment fire on the roof of the building. The fire broke out early Wednesday after the restaurant on N. Interstate Drive had already closed. The fire was quickly contained by the Norman Fire Department.
NORMAN, OK
KFOR

Ted’s Cafe Escondido in Norman closed due to fire

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – A popular Mexican restaurant announced that it is temporarily closing its doors following a fire in Norman. Ted’s Cafe Escondido’s Norman location is temporarily closed following a small equipment fire on the roof of the restaurant. Officials say the fire started early Wednesday...
NORMAN, OK
KOCO

Yukon Freedom Fest's fireworks show cut short due to malfunction

YUKON, Okla. — Another fireworks show in the Oklahoma City metro was cut short after a firework malfunction at Yukon's Freedom Fest. A video Chris McCullough shared with KOCO 5 shows the malfunction during Monday night's Fourth of July celebration in Yukon. You can see a firework exploding on the ground.
YUKON, OK
KFOR

Oklahoma City seniors scramble to find new home as community closes

A misspelled name has been corrected from the previous version. OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Retirees at the Fountains of Canterbury in Oklahoma City were in shock Tuesday after the property’s management company announced it will be shutting the doors to its sprawling property later this year. A statement from Watermark Retirement Communities, the management company […]
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Guthrie, OK
Local
Oklahoma Lifestyle
Guthrie, OK
Lifestyle
KOCO

Fire causes popular Norman restaurant to close temporarily

NORMAN, Okla. — A popular restaurant along Interstate 35 in Norman is temporarily closed after a small fire on the building's roof early Wednesday morning. Ted's Café Escondido officials said in a news release that an equipment fire started Wednesday morning. The restaurant was already closed, and officials said the Norman Fire Department quickly contained the flames.
NORMAN, OK
okcfox.com

What's Going On OK!

On What's Going On we tell you where to continue the summer fun!. Find the Grand Casino Hotel & Resort at 777 Grand Casino Blvd., Shawnee, Oklahoma. *THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY GRAND CASINO & RESORT.
SHAWNEE, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fourth Of July#Red Brick Nights
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
KOCO

Oklahoma City crews battle several grass fires

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City crews are battling several grass fires. On Tuesday, the Oklahoma City Fire Department responded to a fire at 2425 Lysander Place. Around the same time, crews also responded to a grass fire on South County Line Road. KOCO 5 will provide updates as they...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

OKCFD respond to over 300 calls in 24-hour period

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City firefighters had a busy 24-hour period during the July 4th holiday weekend. The fire department responded to 366 total emergency calls from 7 a.m. Monday through 7 a.m. Tuesday. Fire crews also responded to nine structure fires, including one incident that destroyed one home...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy