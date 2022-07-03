Guthrie's Red Brick Nights starts Fourth of July celebrations early

NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — Ted's Cafe Escondido has temporarily closed its Norman location after a small equipment fire on the roof of the building. The fire broke out early Wednesday after the restaurant on N. Interstate Drive had already closed. The fire was quickly contained by the Norman Fire Department.
NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – A popular Mexican restaurant announced that it is temporarily closing its doors following a fire in Norman. Ted’s Cafe Escondido’s Norman location is temporarily closed following a small equipment fire on the roof of the restaurant. Officials say the fire started early Wednesday...
YUKON, Okla. — Another fireworks show in the Oklahoma City metro was cut short after a firework malfunction at Yukon's Freedom Fest. A video Chris McCullough shared with KOCO 5 shows the malfunction during Monday night's Fourth of July celebration in Yukon. You can see a firework exploding on the ground.
A misspelled name has been corrected from the previous version. OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Retirees at the Fountains of Canterbury in Oklahoma City were in shock Tuesday after the property’s management company announced it will be shutting the doors to its sprawling property later this year. A statement from Watermark Retirement Communities, the management company […]
NORMAN, Okla. — A popular restaurant along Interstate 35 in Norman is temporarily closed after a small fire on the building's roof early Wednesday morning. Ted's Café Escondido officials said in a news release that an equipment fire started Wednesday morning. The restaurant was already closed, and officials said the Norman Fire Department quickly contained the flames.
On What's Going On we tell you where to continue the summer fun!. Find the Grand Casino Hotel & Resort at 777 Grand Casino Blvd., Shawnee, Oklahoma. *THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY GRAND CASINO & RESORT.
OKLAHOMA CITY — A damaged Oklahoma City church is finally set to be torn down and the debris cleared. Last July, the building on Northwest 30th Street and Hudson Avenue caught fire. "It's a huge eye sore. It's a health hazard. It's a safety hazard," said Katie Rutledge, who...
CUSHING, Okla. — For those days when you just can’t decide... A video out of Cushing, Okla. is getting a lot of eyes on it after employees at a Braum’s took the careful steps to get all 31 flavors offered at their location onto one waffle cone.
Oklahoma City-based chef Jonathon Stranger will appear on the Food Network’s “Guy's Grocery Games” Wednesday. This is Stranger's third time on the show after winning the competition in his previous appearances. He's playing on behalf of local nonprofit A Chance for Change.
EDMOND, Okla. — If you’re planning on attending Edmond’s LibertyFest fireworks show Monday night, you can expect to see a new form of entertainment in the sky along with the fireworks. The fireworks will still soar at Hafer Park, but so will 30 drones. “It will be...
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Humane Society is always trying to find homes for their shelter animals. There is one dog, in particular, they are hoping will find a forever home. "About 90% of the time, he’s a couch potato. He wants to be where you are. Definitely needs...
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City crews are battling several grass fires. On Tuesday, the Oklahoma City Fire Department responded to a fire at 2425 Lysander Place. Around the same time, crews also responded to a grass fire on South County Line Road. KOCO 5 will provide updates as they...
OKLAHOMA CITY — Two people were injured after a fireworks malfunction at the Red, White and Boom fireworks show Sunday night at Scissortail Park. Police told KOCO 5 that a firework discharged and went into the crowd. Scissortail Park officials said they immediately stopped the show after two spectators suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City firefighters had a busy 24-hour period during the July 4th holiday weekend. The fire department responded to 366 total emergency calls from 7 a.m. Monday through 7 a.m. Tuesday. Fire crews also responded to nine structure fires, including one incident that destroyed one home...
PAWNEEE, Okla. — The Pawnee Bill Ranch and Museum held a special dedication ceremony on Friday to celebrate the return of one of the cannons used in the original Pawnee Bill Wild West Shows. After more than 70 years in Oklahoma City, the cannon was unveiled on the front...
Fireworks are to blame for dozens of fires across Oklahoma City on Independence Day, according to fire department officials. During Monday's activities, flames erupted at several homes and even displaced five families.
OKLAHOMA CITY — A longtime eyesore will officially be cleaned up nearly one year after an abandoned Oklahoma City church went up in flames. The church near Northwest 30th Street and Hudson Avenue in the Jefferson Park neighborhood caught fire in July 2021. The rubble and mess have sat vacant ever since.
OKLAHOMA CITY — If you’re looking for a way to celebrate Independence Day this weekend, Oklahoma City will have an option like never before. Organizers say this year’s Red, White and Boom will draw the biggest crowd since Scissortail Park opened. A couple of things you might...
Comments / 0