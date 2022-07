TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Topeka males are facing multiple drug charges after they were arrested during separate traffic stops over 4th of July weekend. According to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s office, Dylan Gray, 23, and Alejandro Hernandez-Gonzales, 53, have both been booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and operating a vehicle without valid license and registration.

TOPEKA, KS ・ 19 HOURS AGO