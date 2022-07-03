ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altoona, PA

DA: Late Pa. officer justified in shooting death

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

ALTOONA, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania prosecutor has ruled that a late police sergeant was justified in using deadly force that resulted in the accidental shooting death of a jail guard during a hostage situation at a county courthouse.

Authorities say an inmate allegedly disarmed 47-year-old corrections officer Rhonda Jean Russell at the courthouse in Altoona in November.

The sergeant opened fire thinking he had a clear shot at the inmate’s shoulder, but instead shot and killed Russell.

Officials say the sergeant died several months later of natural causes. The district attorney faulted security procedures and officials say some changes have already begun.

