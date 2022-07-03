ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Guardians recall hard-throwing reliever from minors

By Chad Krispinsky
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10uZMp_0gTmZQo700

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Guardians have recalled hard-throwing reliver James Karinchak from Triple-A Columbus ahead of Sunday’s season finale against the Yankees.

In other moves, left-hander Anthony Gose was placed on the 10-day injured list with a strained left triceps.

New Castle High School football preview

Fellow left-hander Alex Young was recalled from Triple-A, while Anthony Castro was optioned to Columbus.

Kirk McCarty was designated for assignment after suffering the loss in game one of Saturday’s doubleheader.

Karinchak and Young will be making their 2022 debuts with the Guardians.

The right-hander has spent most of the season on the injured list with a right upper back strain.

He spent the last month on a rehab assignment at Triple-A. In 12 games with the Clippers, Karinchak posted an ERA of 5.73 working 11 innings allowing 10 hits, 7 runs (1 earned), 11 walks, with 17 strikeouts.

Young has gone 3-0 with a 3.14 ERA in Columbus this season.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKBN

Former Guardian & Pirate finds new MLB home

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – Former Cleveland Guardians’ and Pittsburgh Pirates’ infielder Yu Chang was claimed off waivers by the Tampa Bay Rays. Cleveland traded him to Pittsburgh at the end of May after the Guardians designated him for assignment. He appeared in 18 games for the Pirates,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Cleveland, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Gose
The Spun

Ohio State Reportedly Hiring Son Of Former Buckeyes Great

Ohio State is reportedly making a legacy hire to its men's basketball program. Adam Jardy of The Columbus Dispatch is reporting that Nick Kellogg is joining the Buckeyes' men's basketball staff. He's set to be an assistant to head coach Chris Holtmann and the director of scouting. Kellogg is the...
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reliever#Yankees#The Cleveland Guardians#Triple A#New Castle High School#Nexstar Media Inc
earnthenecklace.com

Mackenzie Bart Leaving 10TV: Where Is the Ohio Meteorologist Going?

Mackenzie Bart was Columbus residents’ favorite source of the latest weather updates. However, the Ohio weather anchor is moving on to the next step of her career. Mackenzie Bart announced she is leaving 10TV in Columbus. WBNS-TV viewers who have followed her atmospheric rise in broadcast meteorology want to know where she is heading next and if she will remain in Columbus. Here’s what Mackenzie Bart said about leaving 10TV.
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
WKBN

WKBN

36K+
Followers
20K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy