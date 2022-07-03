Guardians recall hard-throwing reliever from minors

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Guardians have recalled hard-throwing reliver James Karinchak from Triple-A Columbus ahead of Sunday’s season finale against the Yankees.

In other moves, left-hander Anthony Gose was placed on the 10-day injured list with a strained left triceps.

Fellow left-hander Alex Young was recalled from Triple-A, while Anthony Castro was optioned to Columbus.

Kirk McCarty was designated for assignment after suffering the loss in game one of Saturday’s doubleheader.

Karinchak and Young will be making their 2022 debuts with the Guardians.

The right-hander has spent most of the season on the injured list with a right upper back strain.

He spent the last month on a rehab assignment at Triple-A. In 12 games with the Clippers, Karinchak posted an ERA of 5.73 working 11 innings allowing 10 hits, 7 runs (1 earned), 11 walks, with 17 strikeouts.

Young has gone 3-0 with a 3.14 ERA in Columbus this season.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.