ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Report: Juventus Want Liverpool's Roberto Firmino As Italian Giants Eye £20m Swoop

By Rowan Lee
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LqeHs_0gTmZPvO00

Crunch talks between Roberto Firmino and Liverpool are about to take place over the Brazilian's future with the Reds open to cashing in on him if his desire is to leave the club.

Crunch talks between Roberto Firmino and Liverpool are about to take place over the Brazilian's future with the Reds open to cashing in on him if his desire is to leave the club.

According to the ECHO Italian giants Juventus are leading the way with their interest for Firmino and are rumoured to be planning a £20 million bid if the player does in fact vacate Merseyside.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KnsRr_0gTmZPvO00

IMAGO / Xinhua

Liverpool's number nine is currently into his final year at the club with his contract expiring in June 2023. Firmino has yet to be offered a new deal at Anfield amid speculation he could be on the move.

The 30-year-old has been at Liverpool for seven years after he joined the club from German side Hoffenheim for £29 million . Since then he has 71 goals in 231 appearances for the Reds.

It is undeniable that over the years Firmino has become a legend at the club and a fans favourite at Anfield. Therefore it would be unimaginable for many to see him leave the club.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nwmi5_0gTmZPvO00

IMAGO / PA Images

However, with the recent departure of another club legend and fan favourite Sadio Mane , it once again indicates Liverpool are building a new team and searching for fresh blood.

With rumours of Firmino exiting the club intensifying, talks over a new contract for for the Brazilian will take place this summer with Liverpool reportedly set to offer him a new deal.

It is said however that the final decision will be made by Firmino and whether he is happy with the offer and wants to stay or take up a new challenge elsewhere.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roberto Firmino
Person
Roberto Carlos
Person
Mohamed Salah
BBC

Meikayla Moore: New Zealand defender joins Glasgow City from Liverpool

Glasgow City have signed New Zealand defender Meikayla Moore from Liverpool. The 26-year-old has been capped 55 times and played at the 2015 World Cup as well as the 2016 and 2020 Olympic Games. She spent two seasons at Liverpool after spells in Germany with FC Koln and Duisburg. "The...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juventus#Giants#Italian#Brazilian#Reds#German#Imago Pa Images However
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Chelsea are weighing up several defensive targets this summer, so which one is best statistically? Matthijs de Ligt leads the way in the air and Kalidou Koulibaly makes most interventions... but Milan Skriniar is great with the ball at his feet

Romelu Lukaku's departure means a new forward is essential, but for Chelsea the most pressing area of concern this summer comes in defence. With Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen gone - the former leaving a gaping hole after starting 34 league matches last season - Thomas Tuchel knows strengthening defensively is his biggest priority in the coming months if they are to seriously compete for the title next season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

Revealed: Liverpool Training Photos From Day One Of Pre-Season

Liverpool returned for day one of pre-season at the AXA Training Centre on Monday and we can bring you the photos as preparations for the new campaign get underway. Last season was an incredible one as Liverpool took part in every match possible across all competitions winning both the Carabao and FA Cups whilst coming up just short in the Premier League and Champions League.
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

LFCTransferRoom

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
425K+
Views
ABOUT

LFCTransferRoom is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Liverpool Football

 https://www.si.com/soccer/liverpool

Comments / 0

Community Policy