ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Kaitlin Armstrong, suspect in pro-cyclist’s death, booked in Texas jail after arrest in Costa Rica

By Nexstar Media Wire, Ricky Garcia
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19I4J2_0gTmZOHt00

AUSTIN ( KXAN ) — Kaitlin Armstrong , the woman accused of killing cyclist Moriah Wilson , is back in Texas Saturday, days after she was captured in Costa Rica.

Armstrong was booked in the Harris County Jail on Saturday. U.S. Marshals said she will remain there until she is transferred to Austin.

Deputy U.S. Marshal Brandon Filla told Nexstar’s KXAN Armstrong was found with an altered appearance. Armstrong had shoulder-length hair that had been dyed dark brown, along with bandaging on her nose and bruising under her eyes from a reported surfboarding incident.

Kaitlin Armstrong, 34 (Austin Police Department, Harris County Sheriff’s Office)

Photos from travelers at the airport show Armstrong back on U.S. soil. Armstrong is seen wearing a blue long sleeve shirt, black joggers and flip-flops. The photos also show the altered appearance previously referred to by officials.

Armstrong was arrested Wednesday in Costa Rica and arrived Saturday afternoon in Texas. U.S. Marshals said it worked with Homeland Security and authorities in Costa Rica to find her at the hostel on Santa Teresa Beach.

Kaitlin Armstrong captured in Costa Rica, records show bail set at $3.5 million

Investigators found Armstrong, 34, used a phony passport on May 18 to board a United Airlines flight from Newark, New Jersey to San Jose, Costa Rica, according to U.S. Marshals.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cmeEG_0gTmZOHt00
    Kaitlin Armstrong spotted Saturday at the airport headed to Houston. (Photo/Carrie Patterson)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38rGHm_0gTmZOHt00
    Kaitlin Armstrong spotted Saturday at the airport headed to Houston. (Photo/Carrie Patterson)

Armstrong faces charges related to the murder of world-class cyclist Moriah Wilson and unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

Travis County court records show Armstrong’s bond will be set at $3.5 million. She will be required to surrender her passport to a district clerk before release and have a GPS in jail. Her curfew will be 8 p.m. to 8 a.m., according to records.

Kaitlin Armstrong’s cyclist boyfriend calls police report ‘misleading’

Armstrong is represented by trial attorneys Cofer & Connelly, a law firm located in Austin. “Neither Kaitlin nor her attorneys will be making any statements to the media at this time. We ask for respect for the privacy of Kaitlin’s family,” Cofer & Connelly said in a statement provided to KXAN.

The murder of Wilson took place May 11 , according to past reports from Austin Police. Wilson was shot and killed at a home off Maple Avenue in east Austin. The world-class cyclist was in Texas preparing to compete in a race.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
New Jersey State
City
Houston, TX
County
Harris County, TX
Austin, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Austin, TX
Harris County, TX
Crime & Safety
WTRF- 7News

Pharmacy sued by West Virginia parents for improper dosage of COVID-19 to son

A West Virginia couple claims their teenage son received an improper dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at a Kroger pharmacy and is suffering from lasting side effects. Two Davisville parents filed a lawsuit on June 24 in Wood County Circuit Court, one year after a student-employee at the local pharmacy administered an undiluted dose of the vaccine to their 15-year-old child, reported newsandsentinel.
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia police chase ends in shootout

UPDATE (July 6, 2022 11:37 a.m.) — Following a street closure between Crossroads mall and Route 19 in Bradley a chase began in Raleigh County, proceeded to Fayette County, and finally ended in Raleigh County near Buffalo Wild Wings. Dispatchers told 59News somewhere near Buffalo Wild Wings shots were...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
KXAN

Austin man drowns in Guadalupe River

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (KXAN) — New Braunfels Police said an Austin man is dead after he drowned in the Guadalupe River Monday afternoon. According to police, Pablo Daniel Calzada Rodriguez, 27, was pulled from the water off Gruene Road after he went under for an unknown amount of time around 5:30 p.m.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Costa Rica#Murder#Cyclist#Violent Crime#U S Marshals#Nexstar#Austin Police Department#Homeland Security
WTRF- 7News

Ohio Bishop reacts to recent gun violence

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — In the last few months, the nation has seen unspeakable tragedy with multiple shootings. Uvalde, Texas in May, 19 children and 2 adults were killed. This past weekend there were two shootings. One in Illinois where 7 people were killed and in Philadelphia two police officers were shot during 4th of […]
STEUBENVILLE, OH
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia woman struck by lightning in her kitchen

LINCOLN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A woman was struck by lightning in her kitchen in Lincoln County on Tuesday. Lincoln County dispatchers say this happened around 12:40 p.m. They say it happened on Laurel Fork in Lincoln County. Dispatchers say she was taken to the hospital, but her condition is unknown at this time. Medical […]
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
United Airlines
fox44news.com

Woman charged with stabbing spouse at Killeen home

Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – Killeen Police have charged a 25-year-old woman with stabbing her husband in the top of his head with a kitchen knife. Bond was set at a total of $110,000 for Jordane Shayne Pryor, who remained in the Bell County Jail on Tuesday. Killeen Police spokesperson...
KILLEEN, TX
WTRF- 7News

Ohio man identified in July 4 Cheat Lake drowning

CHEAT LAKE, W.Va. — Officials have identified the victim of an Independence Day drowning in Cheat Lake. According to a press release sent out by the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department, a reported drowning at Cheat Lake, which was originally reported as being a black juvenile male, was called in at approximately 1:40 p.m. on July 4 at the boat launch on Mon Chateau Road on Cheat Lake.
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
abc27 News

Pennsylvania man charged with COVID relief fraud

SCRANTON, Pa. (WETM) – A Wellsboro man has been indicted on fraud charges for allegedly using more than $400,000 in COVID-19 relief funds to buy a vacation home in Alabama, according to a U.S. Attorney. Nicholas Perkins, 57, was charged on June 28, 2022 in connection to the alleged...
WELLSBORO, PA
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

46K+
Followers
6K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Steubenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy