PICTURES: Gilmer police seeking public’s assistance in identifying burglary suspect

GILMER, Texas ( KETK ) — The Gilmer Police Department is currently seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a burglary suspect.











Anyone with any information on the suspect’s identity is encouraged to contact Gilmer PD at 903-843-5545.

Alternatively, anyone who sends valuable information on him to the Upshur County Crime Stoppers could receive a reward of up to $1,000.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.