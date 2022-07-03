PICTURES: Gilmer police seeking public’s assistance in identifying burglary suspect
GILMER, Texas ( KETK ) — The Gilmer Police Department is currently seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a burglary suspect.AMBER Alert issued for Garland teen allegedly taken by ex-boyfriend, police say
Anyone with any information on the suspect’s identity is encouraged to contact Gilmer PD at 903-843-5545.
Alternatively, anyone who sends valuable information on him to the Upshur County Crime Stoppers could receive a reward of up to $1,000.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.
Comments / 0