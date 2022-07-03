ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gilmer, TX

PICTURES: Gilmer police seeking public’s assistance in identifying burglary suspect

By Michael Fowler
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 3 days ago

GILMER, Texas ( KETK ) — The Gilmer Police Department is currently seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a burglary suspect.

AMBER Alert issued for Garland teen allegedly taken by ex-boyfriend, police say
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Rp9lf_0gTmZFLM00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Te0Zm_0gTmZFLM00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24ajYp_0gTmZFLM00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gR1ls_0gTmZFLM00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GyERy_0gTmZFLM00

Anyone with any information on the suspect’s identity is encouraged to contact Gilmer PD at 903-843-5545.

Alternatively, anyone who sends valuable information on him to the Upshur County Crime Stoppers could receive a reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KLTV

Kilgore police arrest fugitive after foot chase through parking lot

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - A man who Kilgore police say they had been looking for was captured after a brief foot chase on Wednesday. Police say that they had outstanding warrants for the arrest of Donald Godbey, 26, for unauthorized use of a vehicle, evading in a motor vehicle, and evading on foot. They say they believe that Godbey’s friends had been helping him stay on the run.
KILGORE, TX
ktbb.com

Leads sought in fatal shooting

MARSHALL — Marshall police seek leads in a fatal shooting. In a news release, police say a caller reported shortly after midnight Tuesday that someone had been shot in a home on Carter Street near the Spring Street intersection and was being taken to a hospital. Martie Person, 22, of Marshall, was pronounced dead at the hospital after sustaining a single gunshot wound. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Marshall Police Department at 903-935-4575. If you have information but want to remain anonymous you may call the Marshall/Harrison County Crimestoppers at 903-935-9969 or use the P3 mobile app.
MARSHALL, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Gilmer, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Gilmer, TX
KTAL

Police investigate fatal shooting of Marshall man, 22

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are investigating the fatal shooting early Tuesday morning of a Marshall man. According to police, officers received a call around 12:30 a.m. reporting that someone was shot inside a home in the 600 block of Carter Street. The caller said that the victim was being taken to the hospital by a personal vehicle.
MARSHALL, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Marshall Police investigating early Tuesday morning shooting as a murder

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – The Marshall Police Department are searching for the person responsible for shooting a man early on Tuesday morning. According to the department, officers were called to the 600 block of Carter Street around 12:30 a.m. in reference to a shooting. The caller stated the victim had been taken to the hospital […]
KETK / FOX51 News

1 arrested after fatal shooting in Longview

UPDATE (7/6) – A Longview man was arrested in connection to the case. Arrest warrants for 25-year-old Davadius Thomas for capital murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon along with several traffic warrants have been served by Longview detectives. Thomas was booked into the Gregg County Jail with bonds totaling $1.25 million. __________________ LONGVIEW, […]
LONGVIEW, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amber Alert
KSLA

Marshall man shot in home dies; suspect at-large

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - Marshall police are investigating the murder of a man found dead in a home in the 600 block of Carter Street. The victim is Martie Person, 22, of Marshall. Police are asking for the public’s help in determining a suspect. According to a press release,...
MARSHALL, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Nexstar Media Inc#Ketk Com
KLTV

Man found shot on Queens Court in Longview dies

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead. Police said on July 1, at approximately 11:48 p.m., Longview Police Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Queens Court in reference to a welfare check of an individual. When officers arrived on the...
LONGVIEW, TX
easttexasradio.com

Former VZ County Deputy Due In Federal Court

A former Van Zandt County Chief Deputy who had local charges of hitting a handcuffed prisoner dropped because of a pre-trial intervention agreement will have to face charges in federal court in Tyler today. They expect Steven Craig Shelton to plead guilty to deprivation of rights under color of law. As a part of the intervention contract, Shelton permanently surrendered his peace officer’s license.
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KLTV

Traveling evangelist gets prison time for scamming Tyler-area church

TYLER, Texas - On June 30, 2022, a Smith County jury convicted Livingstone Zitha (DOB: 01/04/1970) of South Africa for felony theft from a local church. Zitha was charged with scamming a Tyler area church into providing love offerings of several thousand dollars for his ministry. Smith County prosecutors Noah Coltman and Emil Mikkelsen presented evidence that Zitha claimed to pastor a 5000 member church in Johannesburg, South Africa and that he ran a large orphanage. According to Zitha’s promotional materials, a donation of $250 would allow his ministry to feed a child for one year. While Zitha was described as a captivating personality and dynamic preacher, none of the money he raised ever made it to any ministry.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Fire marshal says Kilgore Best Western fire electrical in nature

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Gregg County Fire Marshal Mark Moore says the investigation into a fire at a Kilgore hotel is now closed. According to Moore, the fire was accidental in nature and electrical. Moore said the fire started with an air conditioning unit. The fire happened at the Kilgore...
KILGORE, TX
inforney.com

Multiple injuries in major Smith County crash

Multiple people were injured in a major crash in Smith County on Tuesday. Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Jean Dark said at approximately 5:10 Tuesday afternoon, troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 64 W and FM 2661 in Smith County. Vehicles involved include a 2003 GMC Envoy...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

15K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy