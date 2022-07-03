ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Boston Celtics now have a third of Player's Union Executive Committee on roster after Malcolm Brogdon trade

By Justin Quinn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LTZRT_0gTmZ5bL00
Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

While we aren’t certain it will do much in the way of favoring the Boston Celtics’ interests at a team level when it comes to league negotiations with the National Basketball Player’s Association (NBPA), through a coincidence of their having traded for Indiana Pacers point guard Malcolm Brogdon, a third of the NBPA’s vice presidents are now on the Celtics roster.

Before the arrival of the Pacers floor general, the Celtics saw their star forward Jaylen Brown run for and win a seat on the NBPA executive council when he was just 22 years old. Not too long after, Boston drafted Tennessee product Grant Williams in 2019, who began serving as a player representative in his rookie season. The former Vol would make the full leap to vice president in 2021.

That same year that Williams was drafted, Brogdon was also elected a vice president, with he and Brown both re-elected to their posts this past March.

“It has been extremely rewarding to serve on the NBPA Executive Committee and I am humbled that my peers put their trust in me to continue working in this role,” said Brogdon at that time (via the NBPA).

“As a member of the Executive Committee the last few years, it has been an honor to contribute to these all-important decisions that impact our lives as players on and off the court,” added future teammate Brown.

This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire.

Follow us on Facebook and check out the Celtics Lab podcast here.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Skip Bayless Predicts Where Kevin Durant Will Get Traded

A Kevin Durant deal could be announced at any time during this offseason. Durant officially asked for a trade from the Brooklyn Nets last week and many fans/media pundits are speculating about where he could end up. Numerous teams have shown interest in Durant, including one of his former teams:...
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC Sports

Report: Free-agent big man joining Lakers despite Celtics interest

Thomas Bryant seemed like an intriguing option for the Celtics in the early stages of NBA free agency, but it appears he's headed to Boston's historic rival. The free-agent big man has agreed to a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, who will give him a chance to compete for the starting center position, Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes reported late Tuesday night.
BOSTON, MA
FastBreak on FanNation

12-Year NBA Veteran Will Likely Be Waived

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Portland Trail Blazers are planing to waive 12-year guard Eric Bledsoe. Charania: "The Portland Trail Blazers plan to waive guard Eric Bledsoe ahead of his guarantee date approaching, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Entering his 13th NBA season, several teams are expected to pursue Bledsoe as a free agent."
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Basketball
Indianapolis, IN
Basketball
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
State
Tennessee State
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
Local
Indiana Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Boston, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Malcolm Brogdon
NBC Sports

Celtics' Summer League roster is set; here are the names to know

There's plenty of buzz around the Boston Celtics after their reported additions of Malcolm Brogdon and Danilo Gallinari. But before the new-look Celtics take the court this fall, the kids will get a chance to make their mark. The 2022 NBA Summer League kicks off this week in Las Vegas...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Executive Council#The Boston Celtics#Nbpa#The Celtics Wire Lrb#The Executive Committee
All 76ers

NBA Rumors: Brooklyn Nets’ Asking Price for Kevin Durant Revealed

For weeks, it’s been rumored that the Brooklyn Nets’ superstar trio of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Ben Simmons could see a shakeup before the 2022-2023 season begins. Just last season, the Nets were working with Durant, Irving, and James Harden. When Harden grew disgruntled, he was eventually moved to the Philadelphia 76ers and swapped with Simmons.
BROOKLYN, NY
FastBreak on FanNation

Former Knicks Lottery Pick Signs With New Team

On Thursday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that Kevin Knox has agreed to a deal with the Detroit Pistons. Charania: "Free agent Kevin Knox has agreed to a two-year, $6 million deal with the Detroit Pistons, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium." Knox was the ninth overall pick in the 2018...
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
NewsBreak
Facebook
Yardbarker

The Boston Celtics Have Made A Huge Addition To The Roster

Chinellato: " Danilo Gallinari is headed to Boston on a 2yr, $13M. Year 2 is a player option, per sources" Gallinari has spent the last two seasons with the Atlanta Hawks, and he averaged 11.7 points on 38.7% shooting from the three-point range last season. He is a huge pickup...
BOSTON, MA
Audacy

Ben Simmons deactivates Instagram page amid Kevin Durant trade rumors

There is yet another turn in the drama surrounding the Brooklyn Nets, this one now involving Ben Simmons. The All-Star point guard has deactivated his Instagram account over the Fourth of July weekend amid reports that Kevin Durant has requested a trade. Simmons, 25, has yet to play a game...
NBA
NBC Sports

Should Celtics add big man depth? Six free agents for C's to target

The Boston Celtics have a deep, versatile roster after reportedly adding Malcolm Brogdon and Danilo Gallinari over the weekend. But if there's one area where they could use some reinforcements, it's on the front line. After sending Daniel Theis to the Indiana Pacers in the Brogdon trade, Boston has a...
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

126K+
Followers
171K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy