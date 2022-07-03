ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shirley, NY

Bellone: Lifeguard playing role of victim during training exercise is bitten by shark off Shirley beach

By Bob Doda, Senior Digital Producer
News 12
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA lifeguard participating in a safety exercise at Smith Point beach was bitten by a shark Sunday morning, Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said. According to Bellone, the lifeguard was playing the role of a victim in the water when...

newjersey.news12.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Suffolk County Lifeguard Speaks Out After Being Attacked By Shark

A Long Island lifeguard bitten by a shark during a training exercise is grateful he survived the attack and is counting his blessings. Smith Point Beach lifeguard Zachari Gallo, age 33, told CBS New York he felt a sharp, sharp pain around 10:15 a.m., Sunday, July 3, during a training exercise with other lifeguards and reached down and felt a rubbery texture.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
longisland.com

SCPD Marine Bureau Officers Rescue Three Paddleboarders

Suffolk County Police Marine Bureau police officers have rescued three paddleboarders in the Long Island Sound on Friday, July 1. Marine Bureau Police Officers Robert Reed and Keith Walters, aboard Marine Bravo, responded to a call of a paddleboarder in distress in the Long Island Sound, one-mile off Crab Meadow Beach in Fort Salonga at approximately 2 p.m.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
PIX11

Shark sighting closes Fire Island beach

BROOKHAVEN TOWN, NY (PIX11) — A portion of the beach on Fire Island was shut down Wednesday after lifeguards spotted a shark in the ocean at Davis Park, officials said. “Out of an abundance of caution, swimming is prohibited until further notice,” Town of Brookhaven Public Information Officer Jack Krieger said.
BROOKHAVEN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Shirley, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Shirley, NY
County
Suffolk County, NY
Suffolk County, NY
Crime & Safety
Shirley, NY
Accidents
Suffolk County, NY
Accidents
Daily Voice

25-Year-Old Killed In Crash At Ronkonkoma Intersection

Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash at a Long Island intersection that left a man dead. It happened around 6:15 a.m. Wednesday, July 6 in Ronkonkoma. John Hannon, age 25, of Patchogue, was riding a 2015 Honda motorcycle westbound on Veterans Memorial Highway when the vehicle was struck by an eastbound 2006 Toyota Tacoma making a left turn onto Artic Avenue, Suffolk County Police said.
RONKONKOMA, NY
Daily Voice

Missing Long Island Man Found

A Long Island man who went missing has been found. Gary V. DeCraine, 75, had last been seen leaving his residence, located on Spangle Drive in North Babylon, at approximately 6:45 p.m. on Monday, July 4, said police. Late Tuesday morning, July 5, Suffolk County Police announced DeCraine has been...
NORTH BABYLON, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Bellone
webcenterfairbanks.com

Lifeguard bitten by shark during training exercise

SHIRLEY, N.Y. (WCBS) – Zachari Gallo was participating in a training exercise with fellow lifeguards when he was bitten by a shark. “I felt a sharp, sharp pain and once I felt the rubbery texture, I knew it was some kind of shark,” Gallo said. The lifeguard said...
SHIRLEY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beaches#The Lifeguard#Accident#Smith Point#Southside Hospital
PIX11

Shark bite suspends swimming at Long Island beach, officials say

LONG ISLAND (PIX11) — Swimming at Smith Point Beach was temporarily suspended Sunday after a shark-related incident involving a lifeguard, officials said. Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said the shark bit the lifeguard in the chest and hand during a training exercise at around 10:15 a.m. The lifeguard received stitches and was in “very good […]
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
27east.com

Shark Attack In Shirley Closes Cupsogue Beach, In Westhampton, To Swimming

A shark attack in the waters off Smith Point County Park in Shirley led to the closure of both that beach and Cupsogue County Park in Westhampton on Sunday, July... more. Two men were fishing in the Sebonac Inlet in North Sea on July 1 when their kayak overturned. As both men clung to the sides of the vessel, one was able to call Southampton Town Police just before 6 p.m. Patrol units, Southampton Town Bay Constables, and U.S. Coast Guard personnel responded to the area, along with North Sea, Southold and Southampton Fire departments. After an extensive search, police said, the two men were found, pulled aboard a U.S. Coast Guard vessel and brought to safety. One man was medically cleared at the scene, while the other male, suffering hypothermia, ... 2 Jul 2022 by Staff Writer.
WESTHAMPTON, NY
boatinternational.com

29m Ferretti yacht runs aground in Long Island

A 29.2 metre Ferretti motor yacht, named In Too Deep, has run aground at a beach in Long Island, New York. The incident took place on June 26, and the yacht was stranded on Bailie Beach, Mattituck for over seven hours. The yacht was refloated during high tides with the...
ACCIDENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy