Johnson City, TN

Johnson City Salvation Army to host July 4th cookout

 3 days ago

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The new leaders of the Salvation Army in Johnson City want to make sure no one misses out on the Fourth of July celebrations this year.

Captains Crystal and Benny Carringer are hosting a Fourth of July cookout at the Salvation Army this Monday for all the veterans staying at the Salvation Army’s Center of Hope as well as anyone else experiencing homelessness at this time.

The cookout will be hosted during the Salvation Army’s normal lunch time from 12 to 1:30 p.m. The menu will include hot dogs, potato salad, and a dessert. Benny Carringer said they will continue serving as long as they can to make sure everyone gets to enjoy a nice lunch this holiday.

“Just like any other holiday when you’re wanting to be around family, and you’re wanting to have a good time,” said Carringer. “If you don’t have that support system that makes it a lot harder. So here at the Salvation Army, we want to offer that support to them, we want to offer that love to them, and we want to offer that hope to them as well.”

Crystal Carringer experienced homelessness as a teenager. She said she remembers how lonely the holidays can be, so hosting this cookout was important for her.

“I myself was homeless as a teenager,” said Crystal Carringer. “Had it not been for the Salvation Army and their investment in me, I wouldn’t be standing here.”

The Carringers are the newest leaders of the Salvation Army in Johnson City, having arrived on Sunday, June 26. Salvation Army officers are periodically transferred to different locations, typically on 3 to 5 year rotations. The Carringers arrived from Henderson, Kentucky where they worked at the Salvation Army there for 3 years. Prior to Kentucky, they were ordained and served in West Virginia for 7 years. The couple previously lived in the Tri-Cities area before going into seminary. In fact, their 9-year-old son Judah was born in Johnson City.

The couple is in charge of all church programs and social services.

The Salvation Army in Johnson City is located at 204 W Walnut Street. For more information you can call (423) 926-2101 or visit the website here .

WJHL

