2 dead after separate drownings on Shore Drive

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Two people are dead after going missing in the water near Shore Drive on Sunday, officials say. The deaths were not related.

Click here to subscribe to WAVY’s breaking news email alerts

On Sunday morning, Virginia Beach dispatch received a call from a mother saying she had lost sight of her child. Virginia Beach Police Department responded to the 2800 block of Shore Drive for a possible drowning.

Just before 1 p.m., Virginia Beach Police issued a news release to the public seeking assistance in locating 12-year-old Zamari Wilson.

He was visiting Virginia Beach with his family and they were staying at the Delta Marriott on Shore Drive.

Wilson was last seen around 10:30 a.m. in the water about 20-30 yards from the hotel, Virginia Beach police confirmed in the news release.

Virginia Beach police said he was found around 1:30 p.m. in the water near Shore Drive.

“It wasn’t too far from where they last seen him in the water,” Melissa Johnston said, Virginia Beach Master Police Officer.

She said detectives will now finish up their investigation.

“At this point, we don’t expect any foul play to of happened, just a terrible accident,” Johnston added.

12-year-old dies after going missing in water near Shore Drive (photo: WAVY/Wyatt Young)

12-year-old dies after going missing in water near Shore Drive (photo: WAVY/Wyatt Young)

12-year-old dies after going missing in water near Shore Drive (photo: WAVY/Wyatt Young)

12-year-old dies after going missing in water near Shore Drive (photo: WAVY/Wyatt Young)

12-year-old dies after going missing in water near Shore Drive (photo: WAVY/Wyatt Young)

12-year-old dies after going missing in water near Shore Drive (photo: WAVY/Wyatt Young)

12-year-old dies after going missing in water near Shore Drive (photo: WAVY/Wyatt Young)

12-year-old dies after going missing in water near Shore Drive (photo: WAVY/Wyatt Young)

12-year-old dies after going missing in water near Shore Drive (photo: WAVY/Wyatt Young)

Hours later, a 44-year-old man was reported missing in the water near the 3400 block of Shore Drive.

Officials confirm to 10 On Your Side the man went missing around 4:15 p.m. and was later found dead. He was out with friends on Chic’s Beach.

Johnston said a bystander called 911 and said they saw someone struggling.

Another bystander found him and pulled him out of the water. He was pronounced dead on the scene, Johnston added.

Firetruck on scene after person drowns at beach (photo: WAVY/Lauryn Moss)

Small crowd after person drowns at beach (photo: WAVY/Wyatt Young)

Small crowd after person drowns at beach (photo: WAVY/Wyatt Young)

Small crowd after person drowns at beach (photo: WAVY/Wyatt Young)

Virginia Beach Police, Fire and Virginia Marine Resource Commission assisted with the searches.

Virginia Beach EMS said the winds and currents were up, but they don’t know if that played a part.

Joey Hundley, the Deputy EMS Chief, said all Virginia Beach Emergency Departments are up-staffed.

“We can’t echo enough for folks going into the rest of the weekend to be safe and diligent,” he said.

Johnston said police want you to have fun but be safe too.

“Be safe on the beach. Swim together. Don’t go in by yourself even if you know how to swim,” she added.

10 On Your Side is working to learn more.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.