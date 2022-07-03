ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 dead after separate drownings on Shore Drive

By Dana Hazzard, Nathan Crawford
 3 days ago

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Two people are dead after going missing in the water near Shore Drive on Sunday, officials say. The deaths were not related.

On Sunday morning, Virginia Beach dispatch received a call from a mother saying she had lost sight of her child. Virginia Beach Police Department responded to the 2800 block of Shore Drive for a possible drowning.

Just before 1 p.m., Virginia Beach Police issued a news release to the public seeking assistance in locating 12-year-old Zamari Wilson.

He was visiting Virginia Beach with his family and they were staying at the Delta Marriott on Shore Drive.

Wilson was last seen around 10:30 a.m. in the water about 20-30 yards from the hotel, Virginia Beach police confirmed in the news release.

Virginia Beach police said he was found around 1:30 p.m. in the water near Shore Drive.

“It wasn’t too far from where they last seen him in the water,” Melissa Johnston said, Virginia Beach Master Police Officer.

She said detectives will now finish up their investigation.

“At this point, we don’t expect any foul play to of happened, just a terrible accident,” Johnston added.

  https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fh05r_0gTmXhw000
    12-year-old dies after going missing in water near Shore Drive (photo: WAVY/Wyatt Young)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YZ6lQ_0gTmXhw000
    12-year-old dies after going missing in water near Shore Drive (photo: WAVY/Wyatt Young)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t6yFK_0gTmXhw000
    12-year-old dies after going missing in water near Shore Drive (photo: WAVY/Wyatt Young)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GTepD_0gTmXhw000
    12-year-old dies after going missing in water near Shore Drive (photo: WAVY/Wyatt Young)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RSge3_0gTmXhw000
    12-year-old dies after going missing in water near Shore Drive (photo: WAVY/Wyatt Young)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZC010_0gTmXhw000
    12-year-old dies after going missing in water near Shore Drive (photo: WAVY/Wyatt Young)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45FTaQ_0gTmXhw000
    12-year-old dies after going missing in water near Shore Drive (photo: WAVY/Wyatt Young)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aKvTY_0gTmXhw000
    12-year-old dies after going missing in water near Shore Drive (photo: WAVY/Wyatt Young)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pDOKi_0gTmXhw000
    12-year-old dies after going missing in water near Shore Drive (photo: WAVY/Wyatt Young)

Hours later, a 44-year-old man was reported missing in the water near the 3400 block of Shore Drive.

Officials confirm to 10 On Your Side the man went missing around 4:15 p.m. and was later found dead. He was out with friends on Chic’s Beach.

Johnston said a bystander called 911 and said they saw someone struggling.

Another bystander found him and pulled him out of the water. He was pronounced dead on the scene, Johnston added.

  https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QCiW2_0gTmXhw000
    Firetruck on scene after person drowns at beach (photo: WAVY/Lauryn Moss)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ko52I_0gTmXhw000
    Small crowd after person drowns at beach (photo: WAVY/Wyatt Young)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J5h9k_0gTmXhw000
    Small crowd after person drowns at beach (photo: WAVY/Wyatt Young)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wcifc_0gTmXhw000
    Small crowd after person drowns at beach (photo: WAVY/Wyatt Young)

Virginia Beach Police, Fire and Virginia Marine Resource Commission assisted with the searches.

Virginia Beach EMS said the winds and currents were up, but they don’t know if that played a part.

Joey Hundley, the Deputy EMS Chief, said all Virginia Beach Emergency Departments are up-staffed.

“We can’t echo enough for folks going into the rest of the weekend to be safe and diligent,” he said.

Johnston said police want you to have fun but be safe too.

“Be safe on the beach. Swim together. Don’t go in by yourself even if you know how to swim,” she added.

10 On Your Side is working to learn more.

