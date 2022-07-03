3 Teams Interested In Trading For Kyrie Irving

According to Shams Charania on Bally Sports, Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving has several teams interested in trading for him. The Dallas Mavericks, Los Angeles Lakers and Philadelphia 76ers are the three teams according to Charania.

There has been a lot of drama surrounding the Brooklyn Nets this offseason, and until a trade happens, there will likely be a lot of rumors floating around.

"Kyrie Irving is one guy who I think we've gotta pay attention too," Charania said. "He has several suitors involved when you talk about Lakers, 6ers, Mavericks. I would keep an eye on Kyrie Irving over the next couple weeks as well as a guy that is likely going to potentially get moved, and Kevin Durant asking out probably opens the window for him too. There are several teams engaged in trying to get Kyrie Irving as well."

Irving joined the Nets in the summer of 2019, and he has had a very underwhelming stint with the organization.

On top of missing many games, the franchise has yet to make it out of the second-round of the playoffs with him on the team.

Even more frustrating for the Nets, in two of those seasons they also had Kevin Durant.

Therefore, with two of the best 15 players in the world, they couldn't even make it to the Eastern Conference Finals.

This past season they not only lost in the first-round of the playoffs, but they were swept by the Boston Celtics.

Based on how everything has played out, it appears as a fresh start is needed for both Irving, Durant and the organization going forward.