Congress & Courts

The Supreme Court shows how 'minority rule' is a problem in the US, and its Roe decision was a 'blow for the rule of law,' experts say

By John Haltiwanger
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago
Abortion rights demonstrators gather outside the US Supreme Court in Washington, DC, on June 24, 2022. Getty Images
  • Progressives like AOC have decried the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe as anti-democratic.
  • Top experts told Insider the decision raises concerns about minority rule in the US, but isn't necessarily a blow to democracy.
  • "The really problematic contemporary force here, in my view, is the Republican party," one expert said.

Comments / 15

Viva Satire!
3d ago

Why Goldwater warned Reagan not to court the Religious Right into the GOP, as they believe God is on their side, and it has led to them violating the Liberty and Freedom of pregnant American Women, to control their own bodies.

Reply(1)
4
Michael Petrov
2d ago

Lol the SCOTUS is part of the government…co-equal to the legislative and executive branches. That is what the founding fathers created - a constitutional republic, NOT a democracy. In a true democracy the majority rules and the rights of the minority can be trampled. In a constitutional republic the people elect REPRESENTATIVES, and the rights of the minority are safeguarded by the constitution. If you don’t like the SCOTUS opinions, win some elections. As Obama said, elections have consequences. This conservative court is the consequences. Enjoy the ride for the next 15-25 years 😂😂😂😂

Reply
3
Fox News

Al Franken erupts after Clarence Thomas says what Supreme Court should do after Roe v. Wade abortion decision

Former U.S. Senator Al Franken took to Twitter to criticize conservative justices on the U.S. Supreme Court following a majority decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. In a series of tweets, the embattled former Senator-turned-podcast host included a specific criticism of Justice Clarence Thomas, who opined the overturning of the abortion precedent should push his court to review other major cases as well.
The Intercept

Sen. Joe Manchin May Not Be Kingmaker in West Virginia for Long

For decades, Sen. Joe Manchin has presided over West Virginia’s Democratic Party, crowning candidates and throwing cushy appointments to allies while the state’s jobs, wages, and environment have gradually been ground to dust. But earlier this month, a grassroots slate of over 50 Democrats took control of the West Virginia Democratic Party after winning a majority of seats on the executive committee and ousting party leadership, thus ending Manchin’s de facto control of the state party apparatus.
Salon

Lauren Boebert says she’s suing over accusation that she was a “paid escort” on “sugar daddy” site

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) attends a House Second Amendment Caucus press conference at the U.S. Capitol on June 08, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images) Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado told Fox News on Wednesday she intended to take legal action against the political action committee widely credited with making Madison Cawthorn the youngest member of Congress to lose a primary.
Slate

Joe Manchin Says He Hopes Republicans Will Agree to Pass Legislation Restoring Roe, Might Actually Mean It

The Supreme Court on Friday incinerated Roe v. Wade like an old oil rag, laying the groundwork for states to ban abortion for the first time since the 1970s. So, it seems like a good time to check in with Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin, the two Democrats who’ve functionally blocked their party from passing federal legislation protecting the right to choose by opposing changes to the Senate filibuster, and who, in Manchin’s case, also voted outright against a bill that would have codified Roe’s safeguards (and a bit more) in May. Surely they must have something meaningful to say.
Business Insider

Business Insider

