Jose Alvarado's Impressive Debut with Puerto Rico National Team

Jose Alvarado had an impressive debut at the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 Americas qualifier.

The New Orleans Pelicans guard had an impressive debut as the Puerto Rico National Basketball Team's point guard. He scored 20 points (41% shooting FG, 33.3% 3 PT) and recorded 4 assists, 3 rebounds, and 1 steal in the 83-75 defeat to the USA.

Alvarado will be a participant in the Summer League games for the Pelicans. The contests are being played at the Cox Pavilion/Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, NV, from July 7-17.

Pelicans' Summer League Game Schedule

Saturday, July 9 Game #1 vs. Portland Thomas & Mack Center 7:00 p.m.*

Monday, July 11 Game #2 vs. Atlanta Cox Pavilion 3:00 p.m.

Wednesday, July 13 Game #3 vs. Washington Thomas & Mack Center 3:00 p.m.

Friday, July 15 Game #4 vs. L.A. Lakers Thomas & Mack Center 8:00 p.m.*

Saturday/Sunday, July 16/17 TBD TBD TBD

The former GA Tech star latched on with the New Orleans Pelicans after signing a two-way contract on Wed., Aug. 18, 2021. New Orleans converted his two-way contract to a 4-year, $6.9M contract on Mar. 28, 2022.

He became a key contributor throughout the season, especially in the NBA Play-In Tournament and first-round NBA Playoff loss to the Phoenix Suns.

He made 54 game appearances and scored 44.6 % from the field. His most remarkable contributions were his energy, tenacious play, and ability to create steals. Coach Willie Green had faith in his rookie to come off the bench and be a "spark plug" for the team's offense and defense during the critical postseason.

Alvarado is expected to have his role expand with the young Pelicans nucleus of talent in the 2022-23 regular season.

