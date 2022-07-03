Dylan Teves scores first MLS goal, Sounders beat Toronto 2-0

CONCACAF Champions League - Final - Leg 2: Pumas UNAM v Seattle Sounders FC SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - MAY 04: A general view is seen during 2022 Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League Final Leg 2 between the Seattle Sounders and Pumas at Lumen Field on May 04, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

TORONTO (AP) — Dylan Teves scored his first MLS goal in his first start to help the undermanned Seattle Sounders beat Toronto FC 2-0 on Saturday night.

Teves deflected a centering pass into the goal in the 39th minute. The 22-year-old midfielder from Hawaii starred at the University of Washington.

Fredy Montero doubled the lead for Seattle (8-7-2) in the 60th.

Toronto dropped to 5-10-3.

