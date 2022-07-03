Dylan Teves scores first MLS goal, Sounders beat Toronto 2-0
TORONTO (AP) — Dylan Teves scored his first MLS goal in his first start to help the undermanned Seattle Sounders beat Toronto FC 2-0 on Saturday night.
Teves deflected a centering pass into the goal in the 39th minute. The 22-year-old midfielder from Hawaii starred at the University of Washington.
Fredy Montero doubled the lead for Seattle (8-7-2) in the 60th.
Toronto dropped to 5-10-3.
