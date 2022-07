Nathan Roohr was appointed and sworn in as captain of the Bordentown Township Police Department. Roohr has been with the department since 2003 and previously served as patrolman, patrol sergeant and more recently lieutenant. In Dec. 2021, Roohr received a Distinguished Service Award from the New Jersey Bias Crimes Association for the character, integrity and courage that he showed in holding other law enforcement officers accountable, according to the Bordentown newsletter.

BORDENTOWN, NJ ・ 4 HOURS AGO