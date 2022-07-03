ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Look: Photo Of LeBron's Youngest Son, Bryce, Is Going Viral

By Andrew Holleran
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

LeBron James' sons certainly seemed to have gotten his good basketball genes. While Bronny James, a rising high...

Look: NBA World Reacts To The Viral Bryce James Photo

While LeBron James' eldest son Bronny is getting all of the attention from scouts ahead of his college recruitment, not as much attention is being given to his younger son Bryce James and his burgeoning basketball career. But that may change on the heels of a single photo that has...
NBA
Lakers’ Jeanie Buss drops emotional Kobe Bryant truth bomb

The Los Angeles Lakers are fresh off of a miserable season. Their struggles have placed pressure on ownership and the front office to make some moves in order to get the Lakers back into contention. But Lakers owner Jeanie Buss sent out an emotional Tweet late Sunday night referencing Kobe Bryant. Perhaps the stress of rebuilding the team has her missing one of the Lakers’ all-time greats.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Look: Maya Moore, Husband Share Big Personal News

On Tuesday, WNBA star Maya Moore announced on Good Morning America that she and her husband, Jonathan Irons, had their first child. Jonathan Hughston Irons Jr. was born in February. This is exciting news for a couple that has been through so much over the years, and as a result,...
NBA
Look: Video Of Tiger Woods, Girlfriend Is Going Viral

Tiger Woods and his longtime girlfriend, Erica Herman, made quite the entrance on Sunday. The 15-time major champion is set to play in a special pro-am in Ireland. The tournament begins on Monday. Woods is set to compete in The Open Championship later this month. The legendary golfer and his...
GOLF
Longtime ESPN Personality Reportedly Died On Monday

A beloved longtime ESPN television personality reportedly died on Monday. According to reports, longtime ESPN horse racing and NFL analyst Hank Goldberg died on the Fourth of July. Goldberg, 82, had been battling chronic kidney disease. "Sad to report that longtime ESPN horse racing analyst & NFL reporter/prognosticator Hank "The...
NFL
Dell Curry's Hilarious Comment To Baby Stephen Curry After He Missed A Few Shots: "You're Shooting Bricks, Man."

Stephen Curry is an undisputed great in the NBA, someone that has forever changed the way the game of basketball is played at the highest level. His skill set is as unique as anyone's in the history of the league; the handles and the touch are marvelous to witness. But what truly sets him apart is his shooting, the unlimited range that Curry has displayed in his career has children today shooting from 40 feet away.
NBA
Portland Trail Blazers Reportedly Releasing Veteran Guard

As we continue into what has been a wild NBA free agency period, the Portland Trail Blazers are planning on releasing a veteran guard who will probably garner a lot of interest. According to NBA insider Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Trail Blazers plan to waive Eric...
PORTLAND, OR
Social Media
Basketball
Sports
Skip Bayless Makes Absurd LeBron James Comment: Fans React

Consistently one of LeBron James' harshest critics, "Undisputed" co-host Skip Bayless kept it on-brand Tuesday by saying a prime Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love would take down a prime quartet of King James, Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green. Shannon Sharpe's face says it all. 'So you're...
NBA
Thunder C Chet Holmgren achieves insane feat never seen in Summer League history

On Tuesday night, Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren made his first NBA Summer League appearance. He did not just turn heads in his debut, but the Thunder star absolutely dominated in a way never seen before. Holmgren finished the game with six blocks and hit four shots from beyond the arc. No one in Summer League history had ever had four blocks and hit four triples, never mind six of them.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Former NBA MVP Is Still A Free Agent

NBA free agency is now on its fifth day on July 4, and the biggest name in free agency is still unsigned. James Harden still remains as an unrestricted free agent, but he is expected to return to the Philadelphia 76ers, so there has not been much drama around his impending status.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Tiger Woods Keeping A Secret Before The Open Championship

Tiger Woods has stated multiple times that he'll compete in the 150th Open Championship at St. Andrews. With the major championship approaching very soon, the legendary golfer is trying to keep a low profile. Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Woods confirmed that he'll remain in the United Kingdom to prepare...
GOLF
ESPN Rising Star Reportedly Set To Hit Free Agency

Former No. 1 overall pick Chiney Ogwumike is one of first modern athletes to launch a successful media career while being an active player. The Los Angeles Sparks forward is among ESPN's brightest young talents, but with her current deal with the network set to expire this summer, she's poised to hit media free agency.
LOS ANGELES, CA
