RiversEdge will continue its 2022 concert season with several free concerts this month at the amphitheater located along the Great Miami River in Hamilton. “We kicked off the season right with Big River Get Down. We started on a super high note, and we’ve kept it going from there…In July, we have Joshua Ray Walker and Joslyn & The Sweet Compression and a couple of tribute shows,” said Adam Helms, director of resident services, City of Hamilton, and organizer of the concert series.

HAMILTON, OH ・ 17 HOURS AGO