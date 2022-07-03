ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police seek public's help locating missing Northfield 6-year-old

By Philip Weyhe
Faribault Daily News
 3 days ago

The Northfield Police Department is requesting the public's assistance in locating an endangered missing child, after the apparent suicide of her mother.

Elle Ragin, 6, is approximately 3'6" and 45 pounds with brown curly hair and brown eyes.

Ragin's mother, Lisa Wade, 39, was located deceased of an apparent suicide on Saturday, July 2 in their Northfield apartment, according to police. Investigators believe Wade may have been involved in her daughter's disappearance.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Elle Ragin or who has seen Ragin or Wade over the past two weeks is urged to call Northfield Police Department at 507-645-4477 or dial 911.

Faribault Daily News

