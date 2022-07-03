Rockies' Elias Diaz catching Sunday

San Francisco Giants outfielder Mike Yastrzemski is not starting in Monday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Yastrzemski will take a break after LaMonte Wade Jr. was chosen as Monday's starting right fielder. According to Baseball Savant on 174 batted balls this season, Yastrzemski has recorded a 10.9% barrel rate and...
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Austin Romine is batting ninth in Monday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Romine will start at catcher on Monday night after Andrew Knizner received a break on the road. In a matchup versus right-hander Kyle Wright, our models project Romine to score 4.9 FanDuel points at...
New York Mets outfielder Mark Canha is batting seventh in Monday's lineup against the Cincinnati Reds. Canha will man left field after Jeff McNeil was shifted to second base and Luis Guillorme was given a breather. In a matchup versus right-hander Hunter Greene, our models project Canha to score 11.0...
San Francisco Giants catcher Curt Casali is batting eighth in Monday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Casali will take a break after Austin Wynns was chosen as Monday's catcher for Carlos Rodon. numberFire's models project Casali to score 10.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,400.
Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up (to the tune of cold hard cash) to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy baseball on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former. Utilizing our projections as...
Kansas City Royals infielder Hunter Dozier is starting Monday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. Dozier is getting the nod at first base, batting fifth in the order versus Astros starter Jake Odorizzi. Our models project Dozier for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI and...
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Ryan Pepiot will start on Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies. Pepiot was recalled from the minors to fill in on Tuesday after Mitch White was scratched from his scheduled start. He has a 3.18 ERA with 13 strikeouts and 11 walks in three starts at the major-league level this season.
Colorado Rockies infielder Ryan McMahon is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. McMahon will start at third base on Tuesday and bat sixth versus right-hander Ryan Pepiot and the Dodgers. Garrett Hampson returns to the bench. numberFire's models project McMahon for 9.1 FanDuel points...
New York Yankees infielder Anthony Rizzo has been scratched from the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Rizzo is dealing with lower back stiffness, and as a result, he has been removed from the lineup for the series opener in Pittsburgh. After some defensive reshuffling, Matt Carpenter will now enter the lineup at designated hitter versus Pirates starter Jose Quintana.
Boston Red Sox infielder Rafael Devers is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Devers will move to the bench on Tuesday with Xander Bogaerts starting at shortstop. Bogaerts will bat fourth versus left-hander Jeffrey Springs and the Rays. numberFire's models project Bogaerts for...
Minnesota Twins catcher Gary Sanchez is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Sanchez will catch for right-hander Josh Winder on Tuesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Michael Kopech and the Twins. Ryan Jeffers moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Sanchez for 10.9 FanDuel...
Colorado Rockies infielder Garrett Hampson is starting Monday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Hampson is getting the nod at third base, batting ninth in the order versus Dodgers starter Julio Urias. Our models project Hampson for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI and...
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Jace Peterson is starting Tuesday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Peterson is getting the nod in right field, batting seventh in the order versus Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks. Our models project Peterson for 0.9 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI and 10.9...
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Max Muncy is starting Tuesday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Muncy is getting the nod at third base, batting fifth in the order versus Rockies starter German Marquez. Our models project Muncy for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
San Francisco Giants catcher Austin Wynns is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Wynns will catch for left-hander Alex Wood on Tuesday and bat ninth versus left-hander Tyler Gilbert and Arizona. Curt Casali returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Wynns for 8.0 FanDuel points...
Baltimore Orioles catcher Robinson Chirinos is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Texas Rangers. Chirinos will catch for right-hander Austin Voth on Tuesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Spencer Howard and Texas. Ryan Mountcastle moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Chirinos for 8.7 FanDuel points on...
Chicago White Sox catcher Reese McGuire is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Minnesota Twins. McGuire will catch for right-hander Michael Kopech on Tuesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Josh Winder and the Twins. Seby Zavala moves to the bench. numberFire's models project McGuire for 6.5 FanDuel...
Oakland Athletics infielder/outfielder Chad Pinder is starting Tuesday in the team's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Pinder is getting the nod in left field, batting seventh in the order versus Blue Jays starter Yusei Kikuchi. Our models project Pinder for 0.9 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI...
Oakland Athletics outfielder Stephen Piscotty is in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Piscotty is getting the nod in right field, batting fifth in the order versus Blue Jays starter Yusei Kikuchi. Our models project Piscotty for 0.7 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs,...
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Gavin Lux is in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Lux is getting the nod at second base, batting ninth in the order versus Rockies starter German Marquez. Our models project Lux for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.3 RBI and 8.1...
